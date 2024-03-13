'It's always been in our hands' - Play-off hopes not a 'pipe dream' for Crawley Town boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This victory took the Reds up to ninth place and two points off the play-off position. Scott Lindsey’s team once again displayed a second half comeback by goal scorers, Klaidi Lolos and substitute Ade Adeyemo.

Notts County lead at the break but their player Scott Robertson was shown a red card which the Reds used as added motivation to gain the three points at the Broadfield Stadium.

Lindsey said: “I thought we were unbelievable in the second half you know I thought we controlled the game, attacked them relentlessly all night even in the first half without forget the press and forget the possession we just attacked attacked attacked.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and assistant Jamie Day watch on as their side beat Notts County 2-1 at the Bradfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The majority of the Crawley Town’s chances came from Kellan Gordon’s dangerous crossing and Lindsey explained why he used the tactics for this fixture. The Crawley Town boss said: “They really struggled defending the box, so we use as a tool for us to attack them.”

Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe saved his team on numerous occasions especially in the second half as Crawley pushed for the win and with one man advantage.

When asked about the substitute Adeyemo, Lindsey immediately smiled and said: "He's done well all season we've got a good squad and there's been times when I don't think it's been suited for him to come on the pitch and there's been times where I think this is perfect for Addie, tonight was one of them.”

With nine games to play and continued play-off charge, the Crawley Town boss was optimistic. “It always has been in our hands,” he said “and it's never been a pipe dream in my opinion. I think that you know when we started working with the squad in the summer I always felt that this squad could do special things and I still do and I've always believed in it.”

Although they were murmurs from the media questioning his team chances of even surviving this season, Lindsey bullishly defended his team: “I'm not bothered what people say. I really don't care less what anybody from the outside says about my team and I am somebody who wants to win and do well anyway don't need motivation from anybody outside.

“I motivate myself and my players we motivate them we don't need to speak about what outside people think that we you know what their perception is of us we're not interested.”