'It's got to be better' - Crawley Town goalscorer gives honest reaction after dominant Reds lose at Wrexham
The 24-year-old scored his second goal in two games but it wasn’t enough despite Scott Lindsey’s men dominating against the League One leaders.
Reds had more possession and created more changes but goals from Elliot Lee and Max Cleworth gave the home side the win.
It’s not the first time this year Crawley have dominated but lost - the same happened at Wigan.
And Quitrina said he and his teammates know they have to be more ruthless. “It's the same thing every week,” he said, “we play so well, dominate possession, create loads of chances, but then have nothing to show for it. We can talk about how well we play but we're going home with zero points. It's got to be better as individuals and as a collective.
“We can look at the goals we concede, but we also need to take accountability at the top of the pitch including myself having a few chances and not tucking them away. We know what we need to work on and we just have to keep working.”
After getting a point against Stockport and dominating this game, Reds are showing they can compete with the best League One has to offer.
Quitirna said: “It's frustrating because we know how good we are, the fans know we are, everybody knows it doesn't really matter who we come up against. We know what we need to do and what we need to achieve. We have just got to be ruthless at both ends, that means defending and not conceding two set pieces. It's just gotta be better.”
Quitirna is Crawley’s top scorer this season and he could have added more to that tally at Wrexham. He did not start against Stockport but a brilliant performance after coming on a substitute got him in the starting line-up in Wales.
He said: “it's all I ever wanted. I've come here to contribute and help the team out. I beat myself up for not tucking away that first chance, but the Gaffer’s obviously given me the opportunity to come on and start again. I have just got to keep delivering and keep helping the team out.”