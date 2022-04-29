Crawley head into their last home game of the season on the back of two defeats after previously boasting five wins from six.

They face an Orient side one place and five points behind them with a draw enough to see the Reds finishing in the top half of the table.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Something that Young sees a good achievement amidst the problems the club has faced through throughout the campaign.

Crawley Town's Lewis Young. Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We've got to go in and take a little bit of confidence in what we have achieved over the season. Obviously, a few curveballs have been thrown at us in terms of suspensions, injuries, and just not really being able to show our full strength. And yet, we’re saying that, and we're only 10, 15 points just outside the playoffs.

“We'll be completely ready and then it's just about us going out there and putting on that final home show for the fans and showing our appreciation for what they've done for us all season. You’ve just got to look at Tuesday, they were singing right up until the 95th, 96th minute and we owe them for that last game.

“Hopefully, next season will be up in that lottery of the playoffs if not higher, because you want to be in higher echelons of the league and be up there and testing yourself. On the back of that attendances start to grow, the sound starts to grow, and it starts to rumble around the town.

“We want to try and build that momentum with what I see as a brilliant group of people. They're all building and moving in the right direction and we are one point off last season, still with two games. We're trying to outdo that and I'm not saying that as a stress, I'm saying that as an enjoyment.

"We've had all that's come against us and yet we're still up there in and around where we were last year so it's definitely been an improvement, but there's still that little bit of improvement that we got to make to bridge that gap.”

Despite the disappointing last two games, the Reds still have the opportunity to continue their good form in the final two games of the season with the morale around the group still positive.

“Obviously, it's really important trying to pick them up, it's been really an emotional straining week and we've obviously still got a few lads injured and whatnot. Me and the rest of the staff we're just trying to keep them at it and I'm ready and motivated for these last few games, we’ve got six points to play for against two contrasting teams in Orient, who are obviously starting their rebuild for next season with a fantastic management team.

"And then obviously we got that last one at Oldham, which is in the back of our mind, but we've got to deal with Orient first and that last home game.”

The spirit of the Reds side was optimised by Tom Nichols following the defeat at Sutton, who left the pitch covered in blood after a battling performance, showing to the fans and Young they’re still giving everything until the final whistle.

“I think it's more disappointing for Nico to spoil his pretty looks! But if you had seen him today, he looked like he'd done 10 rounds with a boxer! That just shows the character in the group. He's not the only one who’s gone through the pain barrier to get through a performance for us as a group, but also for the fans.

“I could keep saying it, I probably sound like a broken record, but the fans have been brilliant, as have the players and I know that the last two games are not a representation of them.