Everything Scott Lindsey said in his first interview as Crawley Town manager

The Crawley Observer had the first media interview with new Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey on Wednesday (January 11).

Here is the full transcript of that interview.

Q: What was it about Crawley Town that attracted you to the job, so much? A: Well first of all they showed an interest in myself. When I went and met Chris and the owners, it was really clear to me that there was a real positivity about them. I real kind of clear plan about what we want to do. It’s a project that excites me. It’s a progressive club which also excites me. Working closely with Chris on a day-to-day basis appeals to me as well so. It’s a real progressive club that I’m really excited about.

Q: As of April last year, you’re now Crawley fourth permanent manager. Does WAGMI United’s track record with managers concern you coming into this job? A: Nope not all. Having sat down with the guys and speaking to them, it was really clear what the process is and what the plan is moving forward so no, not at all.

Q: Out of those previous managers over the past year or so, a lot of them didn’t have the level of experience you now have. Do you think that’s going to bring something different to the club? A: I think so yeah, possibly. I’ve been working in league football for many, many years now, albeit as a manager only this season. But I feel that I did a really good job at Swindon and left them in a really good place. But it’s a new chapter right now to kick forward with Crawley.

Q: Crawley are in one of their hardest situation they have been in for a while. Do you think you have got what it takes to get them out of this relegation fight? A: Of course. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. It’s a different challenge to what I’ve had before, but one where I can use all my knowledge and experience and qualifications to get us out. We’re in a precarious position I think it’s clear to see. We want to try and get away from that bottom two as quickly as possible and I’m sure with what we’ve got here and with my coaching staff, and myself, we’ll be fine.

Q: Swindon are much higher than Crawley are in the league currently, could you outline why you made the switch between the clubs? A: Because like say I think it’s a progressive club. I think there’s a real clear plan here of how we want to move forward. Like I say working with Chris on a day-to-day basis and having that real clarity of what my job entails. Is the reason why you know.

New Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Q: It wasn’t long ago that you were in Crawley in that 2-0 loss for your new side What is it like joining a team that you recently loss to yourself? A: That’s a good question. I haven’t really thought about it to be honest with you but it’s always a good place to come so that’s one thing do know from experience. Knowing that the last two times I’ve been here I’ve lost. They’ve been difficult games. So, it’s not an easy place to come from an opposition point of view. I’ll be using that now as the manager here as a form of strength for us. It’s a difficult place to come, and I’ve found that with my experience.

Q: Was there anything about that Crawley side that you really admired in that game? A: Well, it was Matthew first game in charge, so the players were really upbeat and on the front foot, they attacked aggressively, and it was a difficult game for us. Hopefully well see the same from the team on Saturday.

Q: Are there any familiar faces for yourself at Crawley? A: Yeah there’s a few yeah. I’ve worked with Jake Hessenthaler, Dion Conroy, Darren Byfield whose part of the coaching staff who I’ve worked with before so. So, there’s a few familiar faces yeah.

Q: There’s been reports that Crawley are interested in bringing in some Swindon players such as Ben Gladwin. How do you feel about the possibility of that transfer? A: Well obviously I’ve worked closely with those players and they’ve got some real quality within their squad and would it be an area where we could bring them here? I’d like to think so, possibly but it’s probably too early for me to say in this moment of time. I think I need to assess the current squad, see if we can strengthen where we need it strengthen and we’ll go from there.

Q: What are your priorities for this current transfer window? A: For a start I think the squad probably needs balancing out a little bit and thinning. I think there’s a lot of numbers so I think we need to streamline that and if we can add to that, with a little bit of quality then we will do.

Q: Have you had a chance to meet the squad yet? A: No that’ll be done tomorrow. I’ll meet the squad for the first time and I’m really looking forward to that. Getting on the grass with them is an important factor.

Q: What’s that first week of management like at a new club? A: It’s difficult because there’s only two days preparation for the first game of the season so it’s difficult. There’s so much I want to work on, and we’ve got to be careful we don’t overkill with the information going into the player. It’s important that we get some principles into them from a defensive and attacking point of view. But we have to be careful that we don’t go overboard with too much information too soon. But yeah, it’s vitally important that we get some good work done in the next two days, leading into the Doncaster game.

Q: What are your short and long-term goals at Crawley Town? A: I think it’s clear to see that we’re in a precarious position so first of all we need to get away from that drop zone as soon as possible. I think from a longer-term point of view and speaking to the owners, we want to progress through the leagues. There’s a real ambition here and I match that.

Q: What’s your relationship like with your assistant manager, Jamie Day? A: I’ve known Jamie a long, long time. He’s a good friend of mine and we work closely together at Swindon. He’s firstly somebody that I trust and like I think is important. And secondly which I also think is important is that he’s a very good coach. He understands how I want to play, and he puts it across to the players really well. He’s quite clear with his messages and I think the players are really going to like him.

Q: How much are you looking to meet the Crawley fans? A: Massively. I think everyone wants the same thing at this football club which is obviously success. Everybody strives for that, myself, the staff, players, owners, the support staff around the stadium and of course the fans. And I think it’s really important that we all row in the same direction and I think we will achieve something if we do that.

Questions from the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA)

Q: Will you have the opportunity to play all of the existing squad on Saturday? A: It’s probably too early to say at the moment. I need to go in and assess injuries and everything else and see where we are with that. But it’s probably too early on to say at the moment.

Q: Have you got the funds to improve the squad under the owners? A: The squad’s quite thick anyway. I think we need to streamline it. I think probably we need to try and thin that down before we bring players in but certainly, we need to look at that and possibly improve that.

Q: What is happening with loans for existing players and the future? A: Well with loans we can only name five on the team sheet so we’ve got six here at the moment, so we possibly won’t bring another loan in unless we get a couple out maybe.