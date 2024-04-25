‘I’ve took a lot of advice from Harry’ – Crawley Town defender to talk about Grimsby game with Manchester United star brother
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley have the chance to get into the league two play-offs if they win against Grimsby and other results go their way. They need Doncaster or Crewe to lose or Barrow to draw to secure a play-off place if they get three points at the Broadfield Stadium.
Laurence Maguire, who has been on loan from Chesterfield this season, has proved to be a smart piece of business from Scott Lindsey and his team, with the defender having played 33 times in the league for the Reds this season.
With a big game on Saturday, Maguire has taken inspiration from Premier League star and brother Harry Maguire, with the Manchester United defender having a resurgence after a poor last season.
Laurence Maguire said: “Throughout my career I’ve took a lot of advice from Harry [Maguire], and we speak a lot about football, not just about me but I speak to him about himself as well how he can get better, and he speaks to me about how I can get better.”
Harry has scored two goals in two games, with one of them having come in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, which helped his team come out tight winners against the Championship club.
Laurence, who has scored three times himself this season, had revealed that he and his family was at the game, as he said: “He’s had a really good season personally, he’s got a bit of form, and it was a proud moment for me and my family to be there this Sunday to see him score at Wembley.”
On whether he will talk about the game on Saturday with Harry, Laurence said: “I’m sure we will have a chat Friday night about what’s going to happen on Saturday.”
The Reds centre back may have a chance to follow in his brother’s footsteps and play at Wembley in a couple of weeks, but that is all down to the game on Saturday 27th April at home to Grimsby.