Jasper's Wycombe Wanderers move can inspire other Worthing FC stars

The 20-year-old has joined the League One outfit, who only just missed out on promotion to the Championship in May, after a fine campaign in which he was pivotal to Worthing’s Isthmian premier title win.

After time at Brighton & Hove Albion, Pattenden joined Worthing’s education programme in 2018 and made his first team debut for the Rebels aged 16 in an FA Trophy tie at Burgess Hill Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasper Pattenden and teammates celebrate Worthing FC's title win and promotion / Picture: Marcus Hoare

After two seasons curtailed by Covid, it was last season when Pattenden really made a big impression. He made 44 appearances and scored 10 goals – including the one that made sure of the title-clinching win at Bowers & Pitsea and the team’s 100th league goal of the season against Brightlingsea Regent.

He won the club’s Young Player of the Year award and leaves the club having scored 15 goals in 80 games. He follows the likes of Fin Stevens, David Ajiboye and Ricky Aguiar in moving from Worthing to Football League clubs.

Director of Football Nathan Bowen said: “Jasper has been a pleasure to coach over the past four years. He’s worked tremendously hard and been a consistent performer – he’s a great role model for the other youngsters coming through.

“It’s brilliant to see one of our academy graduates get this opportunity.

"We ‘e very proud to have so many young players getting the recognition they deserve and moving into the professional game.”

Pattenden will in fact be back at Worthing soon – Wycombe visit for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, August 2.

His moves comes as Adam Hinshelwood and his staff and squad get full pre-season training under way.

Their programme of friendlies begins next Tuesday at home to Three Bridges, with a behind-closed-doors clash with Brighton U23s following three days later.