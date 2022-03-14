The Reds boss was referencing the amount of his injuries hi side have got going into Tuesday night's game.

Last week, the Reds were looking forward to welcoming players back and having a near full fit squad, but since then they have played Bristol Rovers and Port Vale and have seen Jordan Tunnicliffe, Ashley Nadesan, Owen Gallagher, Joel Lynch, Tony Craig, George Francomb and Ludwig Francillette all pick up injuries.

It is unclear if any will be fit for tomorrow night's trip to Devon.

Tom Nichols and John Yems

On a positive note, both Kwesi Appiah and Jake Hessenthaler have both returned to action.

When asked how the squad was, Yems said: "Hopefully we will be able to play them in a six-a-side tournament. The people who coming in have got to step up.

"It's two games a week and we know that. You have just got to get on it with. You can't change it."

Yems was talking in the press conference with striker Tom Nichols, both of whom have been at the Grecians during their career. You can see full the press conference in the video above.