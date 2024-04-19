Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A successful appeal, put together by internal members of club staff, was heard by the EFL earlier today with clear video footage showing that the foul was committed by Jeremy Kelly rather than Jay Williams.

The EFL agreed to transfer the booking to Jeremy Kelly, meaning that Jay is now available for the final two matches of the season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Spokesperson said: "Crawley Town's Jay Williams will be available for their next three games following a successful claim of mistaken identity. The defender was cautioned for unsporting behaviour during their EFL League Two game against Barrow on Tuesday, 16 April. The yellow card has subsequently been transferred to Crawley Town's Jeremy Kelly."

Before this news came through, we asked Scott Lindsey how Williams was after receiving that booking and missing the last two games. He said: “He is disappointed, I think he is disappointed because of the way the yellow happened on Tuesday. It’s been unfair for him, if you look at the yellow card he got at Newport, he did nothing wrong again then.