Key midfielder back for Crawley Town after club appeal yellow card
A successful appeal, put together by internal members of club staff, was heard by the EFL earlier today with clear video footage showing that the foul was committed by Jeremy Kelly rather than Jay Williams.
The EFL agreed to transfer the booking to Jeremy Kelly, meaning that Jay is now available for the final two matches of the season.
The FA Spokesperson said: "Crawley Town's Jay Williams will be available for their next three games following a successful claim of mistaken identity. The defender was cautioned for unsporting behaviour during their EFL League Two game against Barrow on Tuesday, 16 April. The yellow card has subsequently been transferred to Crawley Town's Jeremy Kelly."
Before this news came through, we asked Scott Lindsey how Williams was after receiving that booking and missing the last two games. He said: “He is disappointed, I think he is disappointed because of the way the yellow happened on Tuesday. It’s been unfair for him, if you look at the yellow card he got at Newport, he did nothing wrong again then.
“I do feel people are targeting him. I feel Barrow players were targeting him, maybe with information from Dom Telford, I don’t know. He has got that winning mentality which can sometimes overspill, there’s nothing wrong with that because I want those characters in my team, but yeah, sometimes it can overspill and earlier in the season there were times he was bookend and I was disappointed with him but I certainly don’t think that’s the case at the latter part of the season. He has actually gone about his business really professionally.”