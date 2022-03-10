Lancing bosses hail their man of the Mo-ment

It was locked at 1-1 with five minutes left when Juwara stepped up – and his winner enabled the Lancers to climb to 14th in the Isthmian south east table, their highest position.

Joint boss Walsh said: “It was a great win for us against a very strong Burgess Hill side.

Lancing players celebrate Mo Juwara's late penalty winner / Picture: Stephen Goodger

“We started the game with the intent to win and got our rewards by scoring early with a fantastic solo effort from Isaiah Corrie.

“After our goal I felt that Burgess Hill started to grow into the game and caused us plenty of problems but we defended well and we were happy to come in at half time.

Lancing beat Burgess Hill - the match in pictures.

“I thought both Lorenzo Lewis and Isaiah were great outlets on either side with Matt Daniel working extremely hard for the side.

“For Mo Juwara to step up at that stage of the game and slot home the penalty was a key moment in the game and we were delighted to win.”

The tests keep on coming for the Lancers and they will have to be at their best if they’re to build on last week’s win when they visit promotion chasing Ramsgate on Saturday.

Walsh said: “We know how good Ramsgate are from when they came to us. They have plenty of quality and we will have to be at our very best to come away with three points.