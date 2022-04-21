Lancing FC struggling after Easter defeats - Shoreham on course - Wick win at Dorking

Phoenix 1 Lancing 0

Lancing 0 Hastings 2

Isthmian south east

Lancing and Hastings do battle / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Two Easter defeats have left Lancing need a final-day win to escape automatic relegation back to the SCFL.

And even if they get it away to bottom side Whitstable, they are set to go into a relegation play-off match to save their step four status.

At Phoenix on Saturday, Andrew Dalhouse made an early exit from the action suffering breathing difficulties. This disrupted Lancing and the match was decided by two moments of excellence.

Alfie Evans scored for Phoenix with a superb volley. He was falling sideways and connected with the ball a couple of feet off the ground to send it rocketing into the top corner on 44 minutes.

Shoreham got the better of Midhurst / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Home keeper Charlie Martin pulled off a wonder save on 65 minutes to deny Modou Jammeh, whose shot was top corner-bound.

At home on Monday, Lancing gave champions Hastings a guard of honour and two first half goals were enough to keep Lancing in the relegation zone: a volley from

the edge of the box by Ben Pope and a header by James Hull.

Hastings keeper Louis Rogers pulled off good saves to deny Isaiah Corrie, Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Matt Daniel close to the goal.

Lancing fought to the end and put the visitors under a lot of pressure in the closing stages.

Alieu Secka was in top form in the Lancing goal.

Lancing MoM in both games was Harrison Parker who played at centre back at Phoenix and left back versus Hastings.

DAVE WILMOTT

Midhurst 1 Shoreham 2

SCFL division one

This was one of the biggest games of the season for both teams as Shoreham sought to stay on course for the play-offs and Midhurst chased the title.

Player manager Mark Pulling stepped into the side and the first half saw Shoreham dominate,going 1-0 up in the 25th minute through striker Jordan Stellibrass.

The Musselmen went close to a second through Ramon Santos and Dan Momah.

In the second half Midhurstpiled on the pressure with long balls to the their front men which got them the equaliser as Shoreham keeper Ricardo Alves made a mistake coming out to meet the ball.

Shoreham went down to 10 men when Danny Jones was shown a red card for dissent.

But Shoreham raised their game and in the 90th minute a great move from MoM Luca Slaney split the defence and he slotted the ball home.

Shoreham have one game to go at home to champions Roffey. The plays-off are still on for the Musselmen but it all rests on the final game on Saturday.

STUART SLANEY

Dorking Wand Res 1 Wick 2

SCFL division one

Lee Baldwin wants Wick to bring down the curtain on their campaign with a victory over Midhurst at Crabtree Park on Saturday.

Missing key players, the Dragons failed to press home their superiority against bottom club Storrington and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

But at Dorking, who are bidding for a play-off spot, Wick had a comfortable 2-1 win. “We’ve played really well this season when we have faced top teams and that shows the potential we have at the club,” Baldwin said. ‘But at times we have not shown the same intensity against teams we really should be beating.”