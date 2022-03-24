Lancing hit for six - Wick so close to upsetting Vase heroes Littlehampton Town

Lancing 1 Herne Bay 6 - Isthmian south east

Lancing ended up well beaten by Herne Bay at Culver Road.

The narrow 2-1 defeat in the away fixture gave Lancing t confidence they could mount a strong challenge to a team pushing for a top three position.

Lancing began brightly, enjoying the lion’s share of possession. But Herne Bay gave an early warning of their threat when Liam Hendy was shoved off the ball, giving Kieron Campbell a shooting opportunity – but he shot over the bar.

A misunderstanding between James Rhodes and Mo Zabadne,as they mounted a promising attack led to a breakaway by Herne Bay but this fizzled out.

Lancing had their first threat on goal after Hendy hit a superb pass for Harrison Parker to run on to. His cross fell behind Matt Daniel and was cleared to Modou Jammeh, who switched the ball to Lorenzo Lewis whose strike was just off target.

Good inter play in the middle between Finn Daniels-Yeoman, Jammeh and Darius Goldsmith boosted Lancing. James Rhodes and Mo Zabadne were working hard to contain the dangerous Campbell. But, against the run of play, Herne Bay went in front on 13 minutes.

Lancing were exposed on their left hoping to see the offside flag being raised, but a strong run led to a cross which found Rory Smith to fire the ball into the corner.

Lancing attempted to get back on level terms with Rhodes finding Zabadne to set up Jammeh but his first-time effort flew wide.

A typical burst of pace from Lewis took him clear for a cross which Matt Daniel tried to get his head to, but it was beyond him.

For 30 minutes or so, Lancing were well in the game but then the tide turned with Campbell bringing the ball under control expertly, breaking forward in an instant and bringing a good save from Alieu Secka.

Campbell was then brought down by Zabadne, earning him a yellow card. Secka was alert to save the free-kick aimed towards the foot of the upright.

On 39 minutes Campbell lofted a clever pass over Hendy and Will Berry. Zak Ansah was waiting andlofted the ball over Seckat to give his side a 2-0 lead. There were suspicions of offside but the goal stood.

Lancing made great efforts to reduce the arrears but efforts from Lewis and Goldsmith were off-target.

With 39 minutes gone, the game was put out of Lancing’s reach when Ansah hit his second. Campbell outpaced the defence and hit a powerful shot which cannoned back off the upright falling to Ansah.

Campbell was running the show and came close again before being tripped by Harrison Parker, for which he received a caution, on 58 minutes.

Isaiah Corrie replaced Rhodes and Mobolaji Dawodu came on for Bode Anidugbe for Bay.

Two minutes later, Ansah had an easy task to put the ball in the net from close range to complete his hat trick.

Mark Goldson, making a return to the squad after some weeks, replaced Daniel on 63 minutes.

Herne Baybrought on Eddie Allsopp and Bradley Schafer.

For Lancing Berry went close with a header from a corner and Zabadne made a good break feeding the ball to Goldson, who just failed to connect.

Persistence paid off on 74 minutes when Jammeh drove forward into the box, receiving the ball back from Parker and, keeping cool under pressure, hit a low shot beyond keeper Perrin.

Herne Bay, stung by conceding, upped their game in the final quarter. Bradley Schafer broke through to fire low past Alieu Secka on 80 minutes, and three minutes later, following a cleverly worked corner, Smith made Lancing suffer with his second, Herne Bay’s sixth.

Corrie gave home supporters something to cheer with a powerful burst while Lewis went on a surge

that ended in a foul which earned Laurence Harvey a caution.

Lancing slide to 17th place but are only three points behind Whitehawk in 13th.

There’s a tense few weeks ahead for Lancing but they should be able to climb the table once more.

DAVE WILMOTT

Littlehampton Town 1 Wick 1 (Littlehampton win 4-1 on penalties)

Peter Bentley Cup semi-final

FA Vase semi-finalists Littlehampton were just five minutes from being on the wrong end of a huge upset before overcoming resilient Wick to reach the Peter Bentley Cup final.

The Marigolds, second in the Premier Division but with a game in hand over table-toppers Saltdean United, trailed to a 59th minute goal from Dragons striker Ben Gray after he turned in Johan van Driel’s glorious cross in the 59th minute.

But the Dragons, who reached the last four by taking the scalps of Saltdean and Division One leaders Roffey, were left heartbroken when Lewis Pattenden sped past three defenders before curling a superb 20-yard finish into the top far corner.

He then settled the Seaside Showdown by netting the winning penalty to clinch victory over Littlehampton’s neighbours.

Wick goalkeeper Keelan Belcher had made a string of fine saves at full stretch to preserve his side’s lead and said: “It took some strike to stop us winning. It was a fantastic goal.

“I got my fingers to the shot and hoped to hear a “ting” as it hit the bar and bounce over.

“Instead I heard a swish and a roar as it hit the back of the net.”

Dragons boss Lee Baldwin added: “I’m so proud of my players. They showed why they were the Division One team of the month for February by going toe-to-toe with a Littlehampton side who are just 90 minutes from Wembley.

“Good luck to them, we all hope they get there.’

Godalming 1 Wick 0 - SCFL division one

Wick suffered their first defeat in seven Division One matches when they slipped to a narrow defeat at promotion-chasing Godalming.

The Dragons were unable to find the net at the Bill Kyte Stadium against a G’s side which has now kept a clean sheet in ten of its last 16 matches.

Ross Cheek scored the only goal of the game in the second half to make it a miserable week for Wick following their Division One Cup exit at Worthing United.

The Dragons, though, have strengthened their squad by signing East Preston captain Charlie Robinson.

He was ineligible for the midweek Peter Bentley Cup semi-final with Littlehampton having played in the first-round tie at the Lashmar but Dragons boss Lee Baldwin said: “Charlie’s a very good player and we’re glad to have him back at Crabtree Park for his second spell with the club.”

Yapton Res 1 Goring 4 - West Sussex Div 4S

Goring found an extra gear in the final 20 minutes with three goals that took them to victory.

Yapton led 1-0 at half-time as Connor Jones converted an opening made by Tom Legge in the 20th minute.