Professional Worthing FC showing the odd defeat doesn't put them off-course

They went to in-form Potters Bar on Saturday on the back of a poor 3-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford – but showed no sign of a hangover as they beat their hosts comfortably.

Strikes by Marvin Armstrong and Reece Meekums and a late own goal sealed a 3-0 win that left the Rebels ten points clear and needing only three more wins from their six remaining games to seal the Isthmian premier title and promotion to National South.

Hinshelwood was delighted by the result and performance – but is still not getting carried away by talk of how close promotion is.

There was another goal for Reece Meekums in the victory at Potters Bar / Picture: Marcus Hoare

They have another tricky test ahead this week when they go to Cheshunt – who beat them at Woodside Road in November and are making a late bid for a play-off place.

Hinshelwood said: “It was a pretty comfortable win at Potters Bar in the end. They have been on a good run and after our performance at Bishop’s Stortford, where we were really poor, we needed a response, and we got one.

“I wasn’t feeling any extra pressure after the defeat but you don’t want be losing two on the trot in our position, and we’ve not done that in the league all season.

“We showed hunger and desire and bounced back from the defeat in a professional manner. Full credit to the group, who have shown throughout the season they are capable of doing that.”

With a ten-point lead over second-placed Stortford, the prize is in sight – it’s still very much ‘one game at a time’ territory for Hinshelwood.

Worthing, who also have a Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton U23s to look forward to on May 10, go to Cheshunt this weekend then host Haringey on April 2.

The manager said: “We’re just focusing on Cheshunt for now. They won at our place and we don’t want them to be the first team to get a double over us.”