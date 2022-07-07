Latest data reveals how Brighton's staggering net spend compares with Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool

As part of a new financial study on Premier League spending, BetVictor has analysed the transfer activity of every single club across each season to date – to reveal how spending habits correlate with on-field performance and uncover what it costs clubs to achieve their seasonal objectives.

The research has looked closely at the spending patterns of each team in relation to their performance and provides insight on what clubs are paying per win, goal, and point.

As well as insights on what it costs newly promoted teams on average to secure Premier League safety.

Brighton manager Graham Potter applauds the fans during a lap of honour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The study revealed that last season only Southampton (+£15.5 million) and Everton (+£7.8 million) had a better net spend then the Seagulls – who finished with a positive return of £4.3 million.

However, the research shows that since Brighton were promoted to the top-flight in 2017, they have an overall net spend of –£188.3 million and an average net spend per season of -£37.6 million.

In comparison, the average for teams that were promoted and stayed up in that same period, was -£24.3 million a season.

The study calculated that a win cost teams like Brighton, who had been promoted to the Premier League in the last five years, on average around £7.9 million. While each goal and a point cost mon average more than £1.7 million.

No other team apart from Brentford have successfully stayed up in their first season with a spend less than £50 million since the 2017-18 season.

In Brighton’s first season in the Premier League in 2017-2018, there net spend was -£59.5 million.

The study therefore suggests newly promoted teams might have to dig deep into their pockets this transfer window if unable to replicate their recruitment approach.

Over the past five seasons newly promoted teams successful in staying up spent on average £27.1 million more than newly promoted teams who were relegated, with a net spend -£29.5 million higher.

Indicating spending more is a key factor in success for sides making the step up to the topflight

In the same five seasons – Manchester City’s net spend was -£415.3 million, Manchester United’s -£479 million, Chelsea’s -£240.3 million, Liverpool’s -£197.2 million, Arsenal -£386.5 million and Tottenham’s -£231.9 million.

Brighton’s biggest rivals, Crystal Palace, had a net spend of -£87.9 million since the Seagulls had been competing with them at the pinnacle of English football.