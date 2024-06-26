League One fixtures 2024/25: Find out who Crawley Town face on opening day of season and when they face Wrexham, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic
and live on Freeview channel 276
The EFL fixtures were released at 9am this morning and Scott Lindsey’s men will play Blackpool on the opening day on Saturday August 10 and finish the season on Saturday May 3 at Shrewsbury Town.
The first away game is at Cambridge United on Saturday August 17. Other key dates include Wrexham away on Saturday September 21, Birmingham at home on Saturday December 21 and away on Good Friday (April 18 2025), Leyton Orient away on Boxing Day, Charlton at home on New Year’s Day and Exeter City at home on Easter Monday.
Tuesday night home fixtures see then play Mansfield Town on October 1, Lincoln City on October 22 and Peterborough on April 1.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town's new signing can't wait to get back into League football | Crawley Town make first summer signing with former Leyton Orient midfielder | Former Gillingham defender leaves Crawley Town to join League Two side |
This year, more games from the EFL will be shown live and as part of Sky Sports and the EFL's landmark new commitment, Clubs and fans will be provided longer notice periods on TV selections.
Within seven days of the 2024/25 Fixture Release, selections shall be made in respect of all matches to be played before the end of September. Fixtures could be changed to Saturday 12.30pm kick offs as well as Sunday and Friday night kick offs as part of the £900m+ deal.
Here are Crawley Town’s fixtures in full including FA Cup, Carabao Cup and International dates:
Sat Aug 10 Blackpool H
Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One
Sat Aug 17 Cambridge United A
Sat Aug 24 Wigan Athletic A
Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two
Sat Aug 31 Barnsley H
Sat Sep 7 Burton Albion A International Date
Sat Sep 14 Stockport County H
Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three
Sat Sep 21 Wrexham A
Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three
Sat Sep 28 Bolton Wanderers H
Tue Oct 1 Mansfield Town H
Sat Oct 5 Wycombe Wanderers A
Sat Oct 12 Shrewsbury Town H International Date
Sat Oct 19 Reading A
Tue Oct 22 Lincoln City H
Sat Oct 26 Northampton Town A
Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four
Sat Nov 2 Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 9 Huddersfield Town H
Sat Nov 16 Bristol Rovers A International Date
Sat Nov 23 Rotherham United H
Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2
Tue Dec 3 Charlton Athletic A
Sat Dec 7 Stevenage H
Sat Dec 14 Peterborough United A
Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five
Sat Dec 21 Birmingham City H
Thu Dec 26 Leyton Orient A
Sun Dec 29 Exeter City A
Wed Jan 1 Charlton Athletic H
Sat Jan 4 Barnsley A
Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)
Sat Jan 11 Wigan Athletic H Emirates FA Cup 3
Sat Jan 18 Burton Albion H
Sat Jan 25 Stockport County A
Tue Jan 28 Mansfield Town A
Sat Feb 1 Wrexham H
Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)
Sat Feb 8 Bolton Wanderers A Emirates FA Cup 4
Sat Feb 15 Wycombe Wanderers H
Sat Feb 22 Blackpool A
Sat Mar 1 Cambridge United H Emirates FA Cup 5
Tue Mar 4 Lincoln City A
Sat Mar 8 Reading H
Sat Mar 15 Huddersfield Town A
Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final
Sat Mar 22 Bristol Rovers H International Date
Sat Mar 29 Rotherham United A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Tue Apr 1 Peterborough United H
Sat Apr 5 Stevenage A
Sat Apr 12 Leyton Orient H
Fri Apr 18 Birmingham City A
Mon Apr 21 Exeter City H
Sat Apr 26 Northampton Town H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat May 3 Shrewsbury Town A
Sat May 17 Emirates FA Cup Final
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.