Crawley Town now know their fixture list for the 2024/25 League One season.

The EFL fixtures were released at 9am this morning and Scott Lindsey’s men will play Blackpool on the opening day on Saturday August 10 and finish the season on Saturday May 3 at Shrewsbury Town.

The first away game is at Cambridge United on Saturday August 17. Other key dates include Wrexham away on Saturday September 21, Birmingham at home on Saturday December 21 and away on Good Friday (April 18 2025), Leyton Orient away on Boxing Day, Charlton at home on New Year’s Day and Exeter City at home on Easter Monday.

Tuesday night home fixtures see then play Mansfield Town on October 1, Lincoln City on October 22 and Peterborough on April 1.

Crawley Town won promotion to League One after beating Crewe in the play-off final at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

This year, more games from the EFL will be shown live and as part of Sky Sports and the EFL's landmark new commitment, Clubs and fans will be provided longer notice periods on TV selections.

Within seven days of the 2024/25 Fixture Release, selections shall be made in respect of all matches to be played before the end of September. Fixtures could be changed to Saturday 12.30pm kick offs as well as Sunday and Friday night kick offs as part of the £900m+ deal.

Here are Crawley Town’s fixtures in full including FA Cup, Carabao Cup and International dates:

Sat Aug 10 Blackpool H

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Cambridge United A

Sat Aug 24 Wigan Athletic A

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Barnsley H

Sat Sep 7 Burton Albion A International Date

Sat Sep 14 Stockport County H

Wed Sep 18 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 21 Wrexham A

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Bolton Wanderers H

Tue Oct 1 Mansfield Town H

Sat Oct 5 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat Oct 12 Shrewsbury Town H International Date

Sat Oct 19 Reading A

Tue Oct 22 Lincoln City H

Sat Oct 26 Northampton Town A

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 9 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Nov 16 Bristol Rovers A International Date

Sat Nov 23 Rotherham United H

Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 3 Charlton Athletic A

Sat Dec 7 Stevenage H

Sat Dec 14 Peterborough United A

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Birmingham City H

Thu Dec 26 Leyton Orient A

Sun Dec 29 Exeter City A

Wed Jan 1 Charlton Athletic H

Sat Jan 4 Barnsley A

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Wigan Athletic H Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 18 Burton Albion H

Sat Jan 25 Stockport County A

Tue Jan 28 Mansfield Town A

Sat Feb 1 Wrexham H

Wed Feb 5 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 8 Bolton Wanderers A Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 15 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Feb 22 Blackpool A

Sat Mar 1 Cambridge United H Emirates FA Cup 5

Tue Mar 4 Lincoln City A

Sat Mar 8 Reading H

Sat Mar 15 Huddersfield Town A

Sun Mar 16 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 22 Bristol Rovers H International Date

Sat Mar 29 Rotherham United A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Tue Apr 1 Peterborough United H

Sat Apr 5 Stevenage A

Sat Apr 12 Leyton Orient H

Fri Apr 18 Birmingham City A

Mon Apr 21 Exeter City H

Sat Apr 26 Northampton Town H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat May 3 Shrewsbury Town A