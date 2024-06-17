Scott Lindsey lifts play-off trophy. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says his side and everyone has to embrace the challenge of League One – even though there is a big gap in budgets between them and other clubs.

Reds got promoted after a stunning play-off campaign to beat MK Dons 8-1 on aggregate in the semi before a dominant 2-0 win over Crewe in the final at Wembley.

And now they face their first season in League One since 2015 – and they are coming up against some big clubs.

Lindsey said: “Reading, Charlton, Bolton, Huddersfield, Wigan, it’s mental. We are going to come up against teams who have one player who earns more than my whole squad put together. That’s the situation we are going to be up against each week probably.

"We are looking forward to it. It was a big achievement getting up and we have to look forward to and we have got to embrace it.”

It’s an important summer ahead for Lindsey as he look to build a squad ready for the challenges. The transfer window opened today (Friday, June 14) but there has yet to be any announcements on any players coming to the Broadfield Stadium.

Lindsey, who has just returned from a holiday with his family, hopes there will be some news soon but acknowledged how slow it’s been.

"It was like this last season a little bit, people were pulling their hair out but hopefully we should have some news about a couple of people at least next week.