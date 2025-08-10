League Two action in 47 pictures: Crawley Town take on Newport County at sunny Broadfield

Their 2-1 home defeat to Newport County left them bottom of the table and still looking for their first point, a week after their season opened with a 3-0 loss at Grimsby Town.

On this page and those linked see pictures by Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhew from a sun-drenched but ultimately disappointing home opener for the Red Devils. Get all the latest from the camp in the Crawley Observer – out on Wednesday.