Crawley Town v Newport Countyplaceholder image
Crawley Town v Newport County

League Two action in 47 pictures: Crawley Town take on Newport County at sunny Broadfield

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
It’s been something of a false start for Crawley Town on their return to League Two – but it’s early days.

Their 2-1 home defeat to Newport County left them bottom of the table and still looking for their first point, a week after their season opened with a 3-0 loss at Grimsby Town.

Read Ron Alderman’s match report here and see Lucas Michael’s player ratings here.

On this page and those linked see pictures by Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhew from a sun-drenched but ultimately disappointing home opener for the Red Devils. Get all the latest from the camp in the Crawley Observer – out on Wednesday.

Crawley Town v Newport County

1. Crawley Town v Newport County pictures by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football (35).jpg

Crawley Town v Newport County Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Newport County

2. Crawley Town v Newport County pictures by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football (65).jpg

Crawley Town v Newport County Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Newport County

3. Crawley Town v Newport County pictures by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football (61).jpg

Crawley Town v Newport County Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Newport County

4. Crawley Town v Newport County pictures by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football (56).jpg

Crawley Town v Newport County Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoCrawley Observer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice