Crawley Town manager's defiant message to players and fans after Sutton United draw
Scott Lindsey’s men lead at half time thanks to Liam Kelly’s brilliant effort. But a deflected Charlie Lakin effort and a howler from Jay Williams which allowed Olly Sanderson to score gave the home side the lead. But Klaidi Lolos popped up with a vital equaliser in added time to secure what could be a vital point going into the last weekend. See full recap of the game here.
Reds are still in the final play-off spot but only on goal difference with Doncaster hot on their heels. Rovers have a game in hand and have the advantage going into the final week of the season.
But if Doncaster lose against Colchester United on Tuesday, the odds swing back in Reds favour.
Although Lindsey was disappointed with the result and the performance, he said: “It’s not over and we have loads to play for. We are still very much in it. There’s a lot than can happen between now and 5pm next Saturday. We have just got to keep believing and keep spirits high.
“I have just said to the players in the changing room ‘it’s finished, it’s gone now, there’s nothing you can do now, there’s not point being upset’. There’s one final push now.
“Don’t worry about what’s happening below us, look at what’s happening above, people are having a nervy finish now.”
Lindsey was disappointed with his side’s second half performance after leading 1-0 at the break. He said: “In the first half we missed a number of opportunities in the first half, certainly in the first 20 minutes we could have been three or four up, we needed to take those opportunities and chances.
“First half I thought we were ok and the second half we weren’t.
“We played too direct and it became an end to end game and it helped them, they would have wanted that.
“We spoke about it in the meeting before the game about playing our way and taking the sting out of them and we didn’t do that.”
"We created so many chances in that first half you almost felt it wasn’t going to be our day. But we kept going and we scored a great goal. But I never thought we controlled the game or played our style at all in the second half. We were very edgy today.
"We knew it was going to be a scrap and a battle, and they wanted to make it that. We discussed that at the hotel this morning and all this week, they will be direct, there will be second balls to contend for and there has t be a point when we put our foot on the ball and get our control and I felt we never did that today.”
But Lindsey said he was positive with the players after the game. He said: “I have had to go into the changing room and be positive with the lads because we have got one big push left. Anything can happen. But we don’t need to just be looking below us, we have to look above as well. There’s still a lot to play for, Crewe dropped points today.
“Look, we have one game to go and we are still in the play-offs. It’s been a brilliant, brilliant season but it will be disappointing if we don’t make it.”