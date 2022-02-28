The former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker has been a popular figure at the club, helping the club to some landmark results, including beating Leeds United 3-0 in the FA Cup last year.
Eastleigh are currently 15th in the National League Premier.
Former Crawley Town player Ben Strevens was the previous manger and left over a month ago.
Bradbury has previously managed Eastbourne Borough in the National League.John Yems announced first team coach Lewis Young would step up into the role at today's Oldham Athletic press conference.
