The former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker has been a popular figure at the club, helping the club to some landmark results, including beating Leeds United 3-0 in the FA Cup last year.

Eastleigh are currently 15th in the National League Premier.

Lee Bradbury

Former Crawley Town player Ben Strevens was the previous manger and left over a month ago.