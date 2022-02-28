Former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker leaves Crawley Town for National League Premier side

Lee Bradbury has left Crawley Town as assistant head coach by mutual consent to take over as Eastleigh boss.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:59 pm

The 46-year-old joined the Reds with John Yems in December 2019.

The former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker has been a popular figure at the club, helping the club to some landmark results, including beating Leeds United 3-0 in the FA Cup last year.

Eastleigh are currently 15th in the National League Premier.

Lee Bradbury

Former Crawley Town player Ben Strevens was the previous manger and left over a month ago.

Bradbury has previously managed Eastbourne Borough in the National League.John Yems announced first team coach Lewis Young would step up into the role at today's Oldham Athletic press conference.

