Crawley Town celebrate a goal against Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford

Revealed: How the League Two table would look if only injury-time goals counted - and where Crawley Town, Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town would be

There’s nothing better then when you’re team scores and injury-time winner.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:30 am

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Foootball League back in 1999?

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams, with their actual league position in brackets.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to Feb 24,2022)

1. 1st Swindon

P33 W5 D27 L1 GF5 GA1 GD4 PTS42

2. 2nd Newport

P33 W3 D29 L1 GF3 GA1 GD2 PTS38

3. 3rd Bristol Rovers

P32 W5 D23 L4 GF5 GA4 GD1 PTS38

4. 4th Stevenage

P34 W3 D29 L2 GF3 GA2 GD1 PTS 38

