We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Foootball League back in 1999?

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams, with their actual league position in brackets.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to Feb 24,2022)

1. 1st Swindon P33 W5 D27 L1 GF5 GA1 GD4 PTS42

2. 2nd Newport P33 W3 D29 L1 GF3 GA1 GD2 PTS38

3. 3rd Bristol Rovers P32 W5 D23 L4 GF5 GA4 GD1 PTS38

4. 4th Stevenage P34 W3 D29 L2 GF3 GA2 GD1 PTS 38