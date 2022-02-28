Bradbury has left the Reds by mutual consent to take up the manager's role at National League Premier side Eastleigh.

The 46-year-old is expected to be at the People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night for the Oldham game to say goodbye.

Crawley Town boss John Yems with the departing Lee Bradbury

The former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker has been a popular figure at the club since he joined the Reds with John Yems in December 2019.

And Yems was sad to see him go. He said: "It was brewing last week. Sad to see him go and I wish him all the best. I understand his reasons for going there.

"We have had some good times here together and he is an honorable man. And deserves a lot of credit for what he has done here.

"It’s good when you have someone you bounce off. He knows his football inside out. He has been a good manager and will be a good manager.

"You meet people in football who become friends and I class Lee as a friend, not just an acquaintance.

"There are not many of those around. We all work with people in football you can't wait to see the back of but Lee is not one of them. He’ll be welcome wherever I go and if I get the sack from here I might end up with him.

"There is no ego with Lee."

First team coach Lewis Young will be stepping up to the assistant role for the remainder of the season.

Eastleigh are currently 15th in the National League Premier. Former Crawley Town player Ben Strevens was the previous manger and left over a month ago.