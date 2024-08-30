Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes had new signing Josh Williams to thank as his thunderous Bank Holiday Monday goal against Whitehawk made it five wins from five to start the season.

In the 90th minute at The Dripping Pan, Williams stepped up with a scorching winner to secure a 2-1 victory for the Rooks following their 3-1 Saturday win against Cray Wanderers.

Both victories ensured new manager Craig Nelson posted the best opening record of any Rooks boss for at least the last 15 seasons, but Nelson immediately deflected praise to his new winger.

“What a finish,” said Nelson. “I know Josh possesses that talent. We played against him a lot last season. He is another gem that I think just needs a platform because, in those moments, he does that.”

Rooks fans celebrate Josh Williams' late winner | Picture: James Boyes

Having been with Hampton & Richmond Borough after a standout season at Whitstable in 2023-24, Williams recently became a free agent and was snapped up immediately.

Nelson explained: “I'm delighted for Josh because even though he wasn't my player, I worked with him outside of Lewes about being mentally tough and staying strong in the moments that he had before stepping into Lewes, which weren't as good as he thought.

“To have him in the building, so I get to work with him more frequently, that is one to watch. He will be a delight and joy to watch, and hopefully, there will be more moments like that.”

Josh Williams runs to salute his late winner | Picture: James Boyes

While Williams grabbed the weekend headlines, there was plenty more to laud from two positive performances in 48 hours. After racing to a 3-0 lead within 30 minutes at Cray, things were tougher for more of the weekend but Nelson was pleased to see his team ride those waves.

“What we say is every team is going to have their moment,” said Nelson.

“That's what you've seen over the five matches, that everybody will fight, everybody will dig in, everybody will run. If we're all doing it, then you get your just deserts, and sometimes a bit of luck.

“If we do stay in games, as we've shown, we've got frontmen that know where the back of the net is.”

With their rapid start laying a gauntlet for the rest of the division, Lewes know they will be the target for all other sides.

Nelson was comfortable with this pressure, saying: “If people want to stifle the way we play, they're gonna have to figure it out, which is, my personal opinion, to our advantage.

“If teams want to do that, the boys should relish it, and it is a credit to what they're doing.”

“Hopefully we can make it six [wins], and then we'll look at seven when seven’s here. It's just one game at a time.”