Lewes FC boss hopeful of trio of ex-pro new recruits

The moves are dependent on players being offered contracts by pro clubs, but it signals the Rooks’ intention to focus on players with high-profile backgrounds.

“We like to work with good, exciting young talent coming through,” said Russell. “We’ve got three players who we’ve contacted and told them about what we do and we showed them the Ollie Tanner model.

“Two of them in particular, we’re really excited about. One, I’d be shocked if he doesn’t get his deal but if he doesn’t and we get him, I’d be over the moon. He’s a serious talent."

Tony Russell is talking to three ex-pros he wants to tempt to The Dripping Pan / Picture: James Boyes

With most of his 2021-22 squad signing on again, other than new Cardiff City recruit Tanner and Taylor Maloney, Russell hasn’t had to scour the market too hard.

“I think what’s pleased me is the number of players that have contacted me on social media from our league that want to come and play for us,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of players from our level, even teams from some positions above us that didn’t go up, wanting to come to us because of the way we play and they want to be part of that.”

Russell said planning for a new term had its challenges.

“This time of year you’re like Challenge Anneka. A phone call comes in, you’re buzzing, you think you’re on to one, and all of sudden, last minute, something comes up.

“We know we’ve done 75% of our work and they’re really good players. We just need these last few over the line... we just need a little bit of luck.”