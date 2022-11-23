Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young has backed his front three ‘all day long’ after the Reds drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Gillingham.

Young started the attacking trio of Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols and Dom Telford for the third successive league game but all three failed to convert any of their eight shots on goal.

“It just happens sometimes,” said Young when asked why Crawley weren’t able to score. “I back Nicho, Nadders and Dom Telford all day long.

“For me, they’re up there with one of the best strike forces in the league. There’s no coincidence that most managers spend the pre-match and post match about Ashley Nadesan.”

Tony Craig and Joel Lynch were vital in keeping the club’s successive clean sheet at home in the league. Lynch commanded the pitch with his physicality and technique whilst Craig impressed during his 100th appearance for the club and 700th game in English football. Click here to see our player ratings.

“The defenders came out on top from both sides,” said Young. “There were some big performances there from Joel Lynch and massive credit goes out to Tony Craig.”

The Reds boasted the same shots as the visitors after full-time and only 7 per cent more possession. Having watched the game from his dug out, Young added, “It was a drab affair from both sides because there wasn’t much in the game.

“As I said to the players, I guess it was as bad as a game to watch than it was to play in it. But on the flip side, we’re still unbeaten at home, we’ve got another clean sheet but it’s disappointing because we wanted to come away with that victory.”

Crawley are yet to decide their official new manager with Young currently the fan favourite for the job. In his seven league games for the Reds, they’ve won three times, drawn three and only lost once.

“This period isn’t about me,” said Young on his current managerial stint. “I just wanted the boys to be able to show what they’re good at an overall, they’ve done that.”