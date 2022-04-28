Little Common FC clinch highest league finish in their history

Despite a positive start to the match the Commoners found themselves a goal down after 20 minutes when Ryan Welch rose highest in the six-yard box to head home from a corner.

A driving run and pull back from Jack McLean just eluded Lewis Hole and it the was the visitors who struck again on the half-hour.

Jordan Pryor was released down the right before sliding the ball under Matt Cruttwell.

Jamie Bunn receives his player of the season award from stalwart fan Dave Pope

The Commoners made the perfect start to the second period when Lewis Parsons back-heeled an effort into the net following a corner – before the visitors were reduced to ten men when a punch was thrown in the direction of Jamie Bunn.

Common almost equalised when a Russell Eldridge free kick was spilled by the visiting keeper but he recovered to make a smart double save from the rebound.

Kicking with the wind, the Commoners continued to threaten and JJ Walker had an effort blocked in the area.

The equaliser arrived in the 75th minute when McLean was put through on goal and despite his initial effort being saved, he was able to knock the rebound into an empty net.

Common were reduced to ten men when McLean hobbled off injured and neither side was able to fashion a winner.

Common manager Russell Eldridge said: “We were disappointed to find ourselves behind having started the game well, a set piece and long ball counter attack were poor goals to concede.

“Credit to the group we started well in second half and got a goal back quickly to get back into the game. At times we rushed our play and lacked the patience especially when they went down to 10.

“We got the equaliser and were hoping to find a winner but it wasn’t to be.

“The season brought lots of highs and lows and I think our league position represents that. We lost players throughout the season to long term injuries.

“We managed to secure a top ten finish which was satisfying and I’m extremely grateful to all the players that have represented the club.

“We will rest and recover, then I will start to make plans for next season.”

Before the match, supporters’ player of the season Jamie Bunn collected his trophy from supporter Dave Pope.

HELP FOR UKRAINE

Sedlescombe Rangers’ Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal Charity Football Match takes place at 2pm tomorrow (Sat April 30) at Oaklands Park, Sedlescombe.

Please go along if you can to support this vital fundraiser for the Ukrainian people.

Current and past players will be entertaining spectators, along with some possible cameo appearances from some older club members!

Tea, coffee and tray bakes will be available on the day, with all proceeds raised going directly to the club’s Disasters Emergency Committee Crowdfunder appeal.

There’s still time to sponsor the event, so if you are a local business, please feel free to contact the club to find out more.

For full details of the event and our appeal, visit