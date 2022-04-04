Little Common put seven past East Preston - Hollington hit four v Westfield

The Commoners came into the match on the back of a midweek win against Lingfield although manager Russell Eldridge was forced into a number of changes to his starting line-up with Freddie Warren, Jack McLean and Fin Jack all missing.

It was the visitors who took a shock lead in the fifth minute when a far post header from a corner nestled into the back of the net. This seemed to spur the Commoners into life and they were soon level when Jamie Crone nodded home from close range. It was the same player who set up the second goal when his effort rebounded off the crossbar and JJ Walker was on hand to slot into an empty net in the 17th minute.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Common hat-trick hero Lewis Hole

Lewis Hole saw an effort pushed round the post before adding Common’s third in the 22nd minute when Walker got in behind the East Preston defence before squaring the ball to Hole to tap home. Hole grabbed Common’s fourth and his twentieth of the season five minutes later when he converted Crone’s cross to give Common a comfortable half time lead.

It was a slow start to the second half with Common comfortable in possession, however, a fifth goal was added in the 65th minute when Crone back healed a Jordan Harris cutback to grab his second of the afternoon. The sixth goal was a little fortuitous with Walker launching a ball into the area which the visiting keeper misjudged with the ball slipping through his fingers.

It was the visitors who were next on the score sheet when an uncharacteristic error from keeper Matt Cruttwell saw the ball roll into a empty net. It was Common who had the final say when Hole grabbed his hattrick in added time, rounding the keeper and slotting the ball past the covering defender on the goal line to seal an emphatic win.

Hollington celebrate a goal v Westfield

Common: Cruttwell, Weeks (Miriam-Batchelor), Harris, Bunn, Parsons, Eldridge, Walker, Ward (Richardson), Hole, Crone (Brown), Smith.

Hollington United 4-0 Westfield

Hollington United continued their recent good form making it 3 wins on the bounce courtesy of a “derby day” victory over Westfield in the Mid Sussex premier.

Far from the blood and thunder of years gone by a dour first half with no real noteworthy action had a real end of season feel to it. Westfield arguably shaded things although Cody Craddock wasn’t forced into any real noteworthy saves.

Whether it was the half time hairdryer or the introduction of skipper Dan Tewkesbury The Lions sparked into life and had rattled the bar within 2 minutes. Rovu Boyers superb 25 yard free kick was somehow tipped onto the woodwork by Charlie Holmwood. This would set the tone for the half as Hollington asserted their dominance.

Harry Murphy eventually broke the deadlock with a finish scruffier than his appearance after good work in the box from Gyimah Asante. Tewkesbury made it 2-0 finishing off a rebound after an excellent team move with Holmwood somehow clawing Harry Murphy’s initial effort of the line.

The perennially unlucky Boyers rattled the post with a superb left footed half volley and blazed over unmarked from 6 yards after an unselfish Murphy cut back, before eventually getting the reward his endeavours deserved finishing at the 2nd time of asking to make the score 3-0 after being put through on goal despite more Holmwood heroics to deny the initial effort.

Substitute Dennis Wate was dancing with delight as he wrapped up the scoring beating Holmwood at his near post with a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Celebrations were marred somewhat as the talented George King suffered a horrendous injury requiring the attendance of the emergency services and bringing the game to a close. Everyone at Hollington and the wider football community is sending him our best wishes and hoping for a full and speedy recovery.