Littlehampton goal hero Gaskin: Now for a hat-trick at Wembley... well, why not?

George Gaskin scored one goal to defeat North Shields in the FA Vase quarter-finals, two to see off Loughborough Students in the semi-final - and now fancies three in the final at Wembley.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:15 am

The player joint-manager scored Golds' first and last goals as thet swept aside Loughborough Students to reach Wembley, and is the confident sort who now has his eyes on a goal (or three) at HQ.

He spoke to us after his heroics and that of his teammates send the Golds' 3,000 crowd wild, with hundreds mobbing the players on the pitch after the final whistle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

See Gaskin's post-match interview in the video player above.

George Gaskin's second goal makes it 4-0 / Picture: Martin Denyer

How Littlehampton's big day unfolded as they put four past Loughborough to reach Wembley.

When's the final? Who are the opposition. All you need to know.

Hand - We'll take the whole of Littlehampton to Wembley.

See how fans celebrated at the final whistle.

WembleyStudentsFA Vase