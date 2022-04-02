The Golds beat Loughborough Students 4-0 at the Sportsfield today (Saturday, April 2) to reach the showpiece final.

Here are the details of the final and who Littlehampton Town will play.

When is the FA Vase final?

The final will take place on Sunday, May 22 at Wembley Stadium. On what is billed as Non League Finals Day, the Vase will be followed by the FA Trophy final, which will see Wrexham play Bromley. The kick off time is to be confirmed.

When will ticket information be released?

The club tweeted after the semi-final win: "22nd May Save the Date!! We are going to Wembley!!!! We shall announce the basic ticket information tomorrow. For now enjoy your evening Golds Fans." So keep an eye on Sunday, April 3 for ticket information.

Who will Littlehampton Town play in the FA Vase final?

The Golds will take on Newport Pagnell Town, who beat Hamworthy United 7-6 on penalties in the other semi-final after it was 1-1 after normal time. They play in the Uhlsport United Counties League and are currently fifth, 21 points behind second-placed Hinckley and 27 points behind leaders Harborough Town.

But didn't Littlehampton Town get knocked out?

Yes they did. The Golds were pleased enough with their FA Vase run this season when it got them to the last 32 before they were knocked out by Athletic Newham.

They were reinstated because Newham played an ineligible player in beating them 5-0 in east London in the fourth round and the Golds when on to play Brockenhurst in the next round.

Who have Littlehampton Town and Newport Pagnell Town beaten on their way to the FA Vase final?

Both sides have played seven matches to get to the final.

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's side have beaten Moneyfields, Deal Town, Sheppey United, Newham, Brockenhurst, North Shields and Loughborough Students on the way to Wembley.

Newport Pagnell Town have beaten London Colney, Leighton Town, Whittlesey, Fakenham Town, Buckland Athletic, Whitchurch Alport and Hamworthy United.

How are Littlehampton Town doing in the SCFL Premier Division this season?

The Golds are currently top of the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division, two points ahead of Saltdean United with a game in hand.

Who are the current holders of the FA Vase?

The Vase is currently held by Warrington Rylands, who beat Binfield 3-2 in the 2021 final. Whitley Bay are the most successful club in the competition, winning it four times.

Who competes for the FA Vase?

The FA Vase is an annual football competition for teams playing in Steps 5 and 6 of the English National League System (or equivalently, tier 9 or 10 of the overall English football league system).