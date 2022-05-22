The colours of the Golds are everywhere, with fans wearing the team’s strip, scarves and waving flags. Around 7,000 fans are expected in the stadium today, with thousands of others expected to watch live on BT Sport. Lisa Mallia and her children are here to cheer on her partner Lee Garnham, who is starting on the bench. She said: “He has just Facetimed us and given us a tour of the stadium and the dressing room. They’re all absolutely buzzing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for them to be here today.”

Fans Curtis Booker, Katie Smith, Maryann Kerry and Donna Bedford-Smith are regulars at the Sportsfield, the Golds’ home ground. Speaking from Wembley Way, they said: “It’s been incredible. It’s a fantastic opportunity and hopefully we will lift the cup.

"There will be so much celebrating if we win. This is the match of a lifetime. We can’t see us losing. We’ve been in top form.”

Pauline and Rob Ward took time out from a stay in London to come to the game today. They said: “We live in Rustington and we just wanted to support them.

"The train to Wembley was brilliant. There was chanting and singing all in support of the Golds. It was a great atmosphere.”

Father and son Jonny and Finley Mott thought it was important to support their town’s team. They said: “In the last year, Golds have gone from having a couple of hundred fans to thousands. There is this incredible atmosphere when they play.

"We saw them leave the town on the bus yesterday, and it was incredible. The whole community seemed to have come out to support them. It feels like there is nobody left in Littlehampton today.”

