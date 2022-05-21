SEE Amazing send-off as Littlehampton Town head for Wembley

One last squad picture before the team head to London / Picture: Littlehampton Town FC Twitter

Thousands turned out in the town centre to give the Golds a wonderful send-off as the coach left The Sportsfield and headed through packed streets before making its way to London, where the team are staying tonight ahead of the big day.

There was singing, chanting, gold-coloured flares, banners - and even golden sunshine for the occasion. See some of the scenes in the embedded tweet below and more on the club Twitter feed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It showed how much the team's remarkable season and amazing run to Wembley has captured the imagination not just of their fans but of the whole town and even the wider area.

It seems the whole of Sussex is behind them and willing them to bring home the trophy - they even had a good luck message from Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter.

We at sussexworld.co.uk and the Littlehampton Gazette of course wish them well and have every confidence Mitch Hand, George Gaskin and the boys will get hte job done on Sunday.

Follow all the live coverage on the day on this link and see this website for the reports, reaction, pictures and video afterwards. It is going to be a day Littlehampton never forgets.

In case you didn't know who was going to Wembley / Picture: Littlehampton Town FC Twitter