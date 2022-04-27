On Tuesday night they reached the RUR Cup final by winning 2-0 in their semi-final at Hassocks.

And with the FA Vase final and Peter Bentley Cup final also to come, the quadruple bid is still on.

Silver for the Golds - Littlehampton lift the SCFL premier title / Picture: Martin Denyer

The RUR success came at a cost – veteran midfielder Scott Kirkwood was sent off and could be banned for the Vase final. But Golds say they will ’move heaven and earth’ to ensure he is able to play.

Joint boss Mitch Hand was full of praise for his squad after yet another week to cherish for the team – who scored an incredible 200th goal of the season in the win at Hassocks.

Hand said: “To finally get the league won was a massive relief.

“It was the primary target from day one and to win it on the last day is always special.

“I have to give massive credit to Saltdean (runners-up). To go on a run of winning 11 in a row at the back end of the season is unbelievable and they kept us honest all the way.

“They’re a great side and it makes the achievement even greater when you’re competing against a top quality side over 38 games but you come out on top.”

Hand was delighted Golds were able to stay focused after the league triumph and secure another cup final place with their win at Hassocks.

He added: “For me the semi versus Hassocks showed the reason we are where we are.

“From the side who won the league on Saturday we made five changes and won the game having played 65 minutes with 10 men.

“Having 20 quality players that are all willing to give everything they’ve got is what’s sets us apart and I’ve got to praise the commitment, loyalty and attitude of the players.

“All three finals are going to be extremely difficult against top sides at our level but we deserve to be in them.

“I want to thank the supporters, we broke a long-standing record on Saturday with over 1,000 in attendance for a league game. With them driving us on we really think this can be a unique season.”