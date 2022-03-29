Sum up for us what it's been like to be a Marigolds fan this season...

Max: The stats are there for all to see, it has been a real fun journey both for any Marigolds fan following the team both home and away in quite a remarkable season. Coming into April top of the league with a quarter final, a semi final and a final still to come in three cup competitions is any football fan's dream. It’s been really good to see the players rewarded in this way - they play so hard week in week out and show such ruthless hunger for the win in every game. They’ve entertained us all season and there is a real passionate fan base growing for this squad which has been a fantastic journey to be part of for any fan.

When did you start getting excited by the Vase run? Early rounds, or maybe after the Newham reprieve?

Fans will pack into the Sportsfield on Saturday to see Littlehampton Town take on Loughborough Students / Picture: Stephen Goodger

For me, it was after we beat Deal Town, previous Vase winners and one of the favourites to win the competition. Down to ten men and a goal down, the lads showed great character to score two goals in the dying moments to seal the win in a rollercoaster of a game. The celebrations in the changing rooms and on the coach home proved what this competition meant to them. Since, the Newham fixture did ground expectations a little but they have bounced back to their ruthless ways with that hunger reinstalled in such a fierce style and the belief and excitement is now stronger than ever. North Shields in the quarter final saw another favourite and previous Vase winner bested.

What are your thought's on this Saturday? Nervous, confident or both? Do you know much about the strength of Loughborough Students?

Very excited, Wembley Stadium is now just one win away and I will be going in confident as a fan, it’s the LA way. I’ve been a big believer in Golds' football all season and confidence from ‘the 12th man’ in our fan base is a must!! Regardless of what happens, they’ve already won us over and we are behind them whatever may be. Apart from knowing Loughborough play in purple I don’t know a huge amount about them. What I do know though is Loughborough, especially the university they play under, does produce very successful sportsmen and women at a high level and like anyone at this stage they must be respected.

How much affect has the Vase run had in the town? Are local non football fans starting to take an interest?

Fans and players celebrate reaching the semi-finals / Picture: Stephen Goodger

It’s been electric a real buzz around town, we have been very lucky to have had the last two rounds played at home at The Sportsfield. The first time 1,200 turned up, the second, around 2,200 and now the club hope to cater for 3,200. Those numbers speak for themselves, it is talk of the town and the power of success in the FA Vase with the possibility of seeing our county league club playing at Wembley drawing nearer, many new faces are experiencing what Golds football is - infectious. It's an influence that will see my brother’s girlfriend, a non football fan usually more invested in her chihuahua Peggy Sue when we have football on the telly, joining us for the semi-final. Beyond that we have a title to chase, I hope to see many come back for more excitement and entertainment!

Who are the key players for Saturday? Maybe the 3 who REALLY need to play well for Golds to go through...

Ah a trick question! Every individual in this squad contributes, they are all key men. It’s us the 12th man that need to step up! Don’t expect a library Saturday. Up the Golds.