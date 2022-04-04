Littlehampton Town fans told: Show the FA we deserve more than 6,879 tickets!

The Marigolds have issued updates to fans following an FA ticketing meeting on Monday afternoon. And they are keen to demonstrate to football chiefs at HQ they will take more fans than they have initially been allocated tickets for.

They said: "We can update you more on our Buildbase FA Vase final game against Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday 22nd May at Wembley Stadium - the home of English football.

Littlehampton fans young and old will all want to go to Wembley / Picture: Chris Hatton

"Ticket sales have been delayed by The FA and will now go on sale on Monday 11th April. Time TBC. Kick-off time is also TBC. Our allocation is yet to change and remains at 6,879. They will only change once demand is met so it’s over to all you supporters across Littlehampton and the rest of Sussex to show the FA we need more!

"Tickets can only be brought on the Wembley Stadium website: www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/

An account will need to be made to purchase tickets and can take 15 minutes to activate so we strongly advise you set your account up before tickets go on sale next week. Tickets are limited to EIGHT per person and group bookings are not being offered for this match. Hospitality options will be available and will be announced once known."

There is extra information for disabled supporters. It is as follows: "Supporters needing to purchase tickets in accessible areas of the ground should call the customer engagement team at Wembley on 0800 093 0824. (NOTE: this number is strictly for disabled supporters and not a general ticket hotline).

"Before purchasing your tickets in the disabled section, they will require proof of disability to ensure that all allocated seating is being provided to accessible guests. If you have not already supplied this information please post, scan or e-mail details to The FA at the address below.

"You will still need to call in on the on-sale day to purchase your tickets even if you provide your proof of disability prior to this day. Please send your proof of disability by mail or e-mail to: The Football Association, Wembley Stadium, London, HA9 0WS,E-mail: [email protected] (Please note: this inbox is not monitored. Please do not send queries to this inbox as they will NOT receive a response. Any questions or queries should be submitted online via the Wembley/FA portal). They accept photocopies of Disability Living Allowance, PIP or an original letter from your GP or hospital. They do not accept Blue Badge permits as proof. IMPORTANT: If you have previously purchased tickets with them and already have a customer number, you do not need to send in proof of disability again. If you cannot remember your customer number, they can look it up when you call."

The Golds say Event Travel Hub will be managing the supporters' coach operation for the historic trip to Wembley.

They added: "Event Travel Hub have years of experience of running supporter transportation and are Official Travel Partner for BHAFC, so you're in safe hands. The service will be named Golds Travel and the network will cover 20 pick up locations spanning Bognor Regis to Worthing with a number of pick-up locations in Littlehampton.

"The price of a coach seat for the first 1,000 passengers (20 coaches) will be £32 per adult and £27 for U16 with a £1.50 booking fee per order.

Additional coaches are being sourced however these will be more expensive as the coaches are likely to be based outside of West Sussex therefore the coach seat price will increase.

"Seats can be booked on the LTFC website but this page will not go live until next Monday. You can also contact the team by calling 01903 232155 or by emailing [email protected] however, we strongly encourage supporters to book online from next Monday where possible.