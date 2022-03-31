Littlehampton Town skipper: We are close to achieving something amazing .. it is surreal

"I’ve been over at Littlehampton now for a few years since coming back from Australia; however both seasons before this one have been cut early because of Covid.

"Before that I’d played for several clubs around the county, some successful, some not, but none have had quite that ability that this group have.

Action from Littlehampton Town's quarter-final win over North Shields / Picture: Stephen Goodger

"Throughout the season Ryan Peake’s been the man with the armband and he’s done a great job captaining the side so I can’t take too much credit but it’s a privilege for me to get the chance to lead the lead the side when given the opportunity."

What it’s like playing in this team?

"I’ve got one guy telling me to ‘trust the process ’every week regarding his hair and how it’ll eventually look all right and another on the pitch literally tucking their shirt in when it’s shouted.

"I’ll let you decide who those guys could be but as you can see we’ve got quite the mixed bunch in the squad!

The Marigolds celebrate a goal in the fifth round win over Brockenhurst / Picture: Stephen Goodger

"In previous seasons we have been in successful positions but due to Covid cutting them short, we’ve not quite been able to get the recognition and accolades the lads deserve.

"We came into this season planning to push for the league and see how it panned out but with the high standards we’ve set ourselves it doesn’t come as a surprise to me to see the heights that we have reached."

Tell us about the Vase run..

Fans celebrate Golds reaching the last round / Picture: Stephen Goodger

"You play these games at the beginning of the season and, being bluntly honest with you, you just don’t even think of the scenario we have found ourselves in.

"The club’s focus was the league and that was the end goal but as the season has gone by we’ve just been ticking off the Vase rounds and found ourselves in a really positive position for the end of the season."

What’s been key to this season’s success? How do you get on with the joint bosses?

"The group bond we have is nothing short of incredible. Every single individual in that team, whether they have made one appearance or ten, is willing to give everything they have for the benefit of this club, town and each other and I genuinely believe that’s why we have been successful so far.

"The few signings we have made haven’t just been made for the sake of getting bodies on board and have helped us move onto that next level so credit to joint managers Mitch (Hand) & G (George Gaskin) for that.

"From when they took on the job their biggest issue was going to be that they were a key part of the core friendship group at the club – and could they separate that? But they’ve managed it terrifically.

"They’re very different characters with Mitch being more laid-back and G taking the more serious role but the dynamic they have works. Their records speaks volumes.

"The time, dedication and support they offer to the lads is superb and I don’t believe any of the boys will disagree with me on that one.

"I also want to give a shoutout to Mark Bennett who was previously in charge. He was part of the journey, helping build this team, so it’s only fair he gets credit he deserves.

"Having a manager on the pitch is also something I and others aren’t used to but once George figures out that the famous flick he tries every game isn’t going to work, my God he will be some manager/player!"

What are your thoughts on Saturday’s semi-final?

"It’s such a unique situation I think everyone will feel differently but the mood is the camp is one of excitement and positivity.

"We’re buzzing for the day, atmosphere and everything that comes with it but I can assure you this team will give everything we can to make to get that win.

"We all love to sit here and suggest we haven’t thought of Wembley but that’s just not the case, it’s Wembley... how couldn’t you?

"To know that we are so close to achieving something simply amazing is quite surreal and whatever happens we will enjoy the moment and cherish it all.

"We have prepared for this and the squad is the best shape I’ve seen so we’re hoping to put ourselves in a position where we can make everyone proud."

How vital are your fans?

2Words cant express how grateful we, the players, are for the support those guys deliver week in week out, it’s mad.

"You really are our 12th man.

"To hear you all in your thousands is something we won’t forget and with one last strong push maybe, just maybe, we can power on to Wembley!