Littlehampton Town's success can inspire a new generation of local football fans

Littlehampton itself may resemble something of a ghost town at midday on Sunday as around 7,000 fans will be making their way to the home of football to support the team and for those not lucky enough to have a ticket there is an opportunity to watch the game live on television on the BT Sports channel.

The satellite sports channels are where you normally see the game’s superstars, not humble non league footballers; with their coverage embracing the likes of the Premier League and the Champions League. The increasing costs of going to games at the top level mean that many people now get their football fix via a screen rather than at a stadium. Televised football is all well and good but for me nothing beats the thrill of experiencing the atmosphere of attending a live game. It saddens me that many of the younger generation don’t get exposed to live football like I did as a kid.

Young fans have flocked to watch Littlehampton Town this season / Picture: Chris Hatton

I guess I was lucky to be growing up in London in the late 60s/70s when stadiums weren’t all-seated all-ticket only affairs and admission didn’t cost the earth. Fulham became my team and is where I have a season ticket to this day. However I was also lucky to have a non league club in Sutton United virtually on my doorstep and with my best mate a Sutton fanatic often went to their games as well. Although I loved the professional game I quickly embraced this level of football . The crowds were smaller which lent a sense of intimacy and so a greater connection with the players.

I moved to Rustington in 1991; just after Littlehampton’s epic run to that year’s FA Vase semi-final but with a young family it was some time before I saw a game at The Sportsfield. My interest in local non-league football was rekindled when my son Dan joined Rustington Otters. Kevin Valentine’s son Matt was in the same team and Kev was involved in coaching locally at clubs like East Preston and Arundel along with names familiar to those versed In Sussex County League football such as Vic Short and Brett Torode..

My daughter Beth was also fortunate to be coached by Mark Bennett- a legend as player and manager at Littlehampton. Having got to know more about the local non league scene through these connections I started to take in a lot of County League games and for a time even reported on matches for the Gazette and the Worthing Herald.

In recent years I hadn’t watched local football as much but with Covid forcing Fulham behind closed doors, for a time the only way to see live football was much closer to home. I therefore got myself back down The Sportsfield at the start of the 2020-21 season and was immediately impressed with the standard of football.

The Golds had been denied promotion by a Covid shortened previous campaign but were clearly intent on carrying on where they left off. Once again the pandemic nipped the season in the bud but fortunately this time the football authorities saw common sense and granted Littlehampton the promotion they deserved.

The step up might have proved problematic this term especially when Mark Bennett stood aside due to other commitments. However with a young dynamic duo in Mitchell Hand and George Gaskin taking over the reins there was a seamless transition in a season that has gone from strength to strength. As success was gained on all fronts the buzz around the club grew and as it did, attendances did as well.

Historically it would be unusual for County League football to attract three figure gates but as the season has unfolded Golds have been drawing League crowds of 300 or more with over 1000 there for the title clinching game with Bexhill. Success in the Vase has taken the club to another level again with all ticket crowds of over 2000 and 3000 in the quarter final and semi final respectively.

What is even nicer is that the increase in crowds is not especially down to old timers like me. A huge (and vocal) proportion of the bigger attendances is younger people embracing their local non league club. I don’t know if they’ve flirted with going to Premier League or top-end professional football or are just priced out of the market. However it’s wonderful to see them realise (as I did many years ago at Sutton) that non league football represents a real ‘ hands on ‘ experience where you actually feel part of a club and something truly genuine.

Of course success on the pitch this season has been key in attracting new fans through the gate but these younger fans will hopefully have acquired the non league football buzz for the long haul. With the Golds promotion to the Isthmian League this extra support will not only assist with the increased financial commitment but will also (as it has this term) feel like a ‘12th man’ on the team..