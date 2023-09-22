'Look closer' - Crawley Town's supporters' association responds after accounts reveal £1.4 million loss
The accounts for Crawley Town, who are owned by WAGMI United, were published on Thursday night – you can see them here – and they show a £1.4million loss since they took over in April 2022.
This news was soon followed in an article by the Daily Mail which said: “Crawley Town are attracting interest from other American buyers just 18 months after being bought by crypto consortium WAGMI United. Following a turbulent period which saw them narrowly avoid relegation to the National League...Crawley have started the League Two season well under manager Scott Lindsey, with their owners already fielding inquiries over a potential sale.”
The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance, who now have a member on the board of the club, said they will ask questions relating to the accounts going forward.
Chair Reuben Watt told us: "We know that running a football club is expensive and not unusual for a League Two club to operate in debt. Without owners putting money in, we will struggle to sustain the level of being a professional football club. We will continue to look closer at the accounts and ask questions regarding the sustainability of this loss.”
Sussex World has approached WAGMI United for a comment on the £1.4million loss and potential buyers.