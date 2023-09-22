BREAKING
'Look closer' - Crawley Town's supporters' association responds after accounts reveal £1.4 million loss

Crawley Town lost £1.4 million last year according to accounts published on the Companies House website.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
The accounts for Crawley Town, who are owned by WAGMI United, were published on Thursday night – you can see them here – and they show a £1.4million loss since they took over in April 2022.

This news was soon followed in an article by the Daily Mail which said: “Crawley Town are attracting interest from other American buyers just 18 months after being bought by crypto consortium WAGMI United. Following a turbulent period which saw them narrowly avoid relegation to the National League...Crawley have started the League Two season well under manager Scott Lindsey, with their owners already fielding inquiries over a potential sale.”

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance, who now have a member on the board of the club, said they will ask questions relating to the accounts going forward.

Chair Reuben Watt told us: "We know that running a football club is expensive and not unusual for a League Two club to operate in debt. Without owners putting money in, we will struggle to sustain the level of being a professional football club. We will continue to look closer at the accounts and ask questions regarding the sustainability of this loss.”

Sussex World has approached WAGMI United for a comment on the £1.4million loss and potential buyers.

Related topics:League TwoNational LeagueAmerican