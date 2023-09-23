Crawley Town lost £1.4 million in the period between June 2021 and June 2022, according to accounts published on the Companies House website.

The accounts for Crawley Town, who are owned by WAGMI United, were published on Thursday night – you can see them here – and they show a £1.4million loss in the year period between June 2021 and June 22. For the majority of that period the club was owned by previous owner Ziya Eren. WAGMI took over the cub in April 2022.

This news was soon followed in an article by the Daily Mail which said: “Crawley Town are attracting interest from other American buyers just 18 months after being bought by crypto consortium WAGMI United. Following a turbulent period which saw them narrowly avoid relegation to the National League...Crawley have started the League Two season well under manager Scott Lindsey, with their owners already fielding inquiries over a potential sale.”

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance, who now have a member on the board of the club, said they will ask questions relating to the accounts going forward.

Chair Reuben Watt told us: "We know that running a football club is expensive and not unusual for a League Two club to operate in debt. Without owners putting money in, we will struggle to sustain the level of being a professional football club. We will continue to look closer at the accounts and ask questions regarding the sustainability of this loss.”