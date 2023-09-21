'Lots of dangers' - Crawley Town boss wary of Grimsby Town threat as they look to make it four consecutive wins
Reds are on a run of three consecutive wins – Charlton, Newport County and Tranmere – but find themselves on the road for a tough trip to Blundell Park. Lindsey has been as meticulous as ever in his preparation and although they lost 3-0 to Wrexham last week, he knows the Mariners will make it tough.
“To be honest with you, there's lots of dangers. They've got really good legs in the middle of the pitch. They're hard work inside, they press really well. There was moments in the game that could have scored, and should have scored. They're a tough, tough side. I know results have been kind of indifferent in many ways for them but I think Paul [Hurst] is a really good manager, somebody I've got plenty of respect for and they're always a toughside to play against. They're always hard working and they'll pressure you, they'll run hard, they'll run after you, they'll run off the ball.
"They ask questions a bit defensively so we're gonna have to be on our guard for sure. But we're going to concentrate on us as well. e have to, because of the way we're playing, we have to concentrate on what we're going to do and how we're going to do it, which we have done this week.”
Reds have not had a great record on the road in recent seasons but that is something Lindsey and his squad are working and with draws at Salford and Stockport so far this season it looks like they are turning it around.
Lindsey said: “We're mindful that we want to tidy that up really as quickly as possible. We want to try and make sure that our record on the road is as good or somewhere close to what we are at home. We're very good at home and listen, we've done ok on the road this season already, we've picked up some vital points at some tough places and now we want to try and get that first kind of win away from home. I think it's important that we try and obviously achieve that this weekend.”
Although Crawley are ten places above Grimsby in the table, defender Dion Conroy, who returned from injury and played in midfield against Tranmere last week, said it’s never as easy as that but is confident they can get a result.
“We just have to play with confidence and keep doing what we're doing,” he said. “We're showing week in week out that we're playing really well, really good with the ball and defensively very solid. So we just got to take what we've done this week in training and take it to Saturday and I'm sure we can pick up the three points.”
Lindsey has a full squad to pick from with Kellan Gordon expected to make his first start since coming back from injury and Jay Williams back from suspension but selection will not be easy with everyone available.
"We are a clean bill of health, and you want that as a manager, you want players to be available. It does make it hard obviously, which I want as well. That's why I'm in this position because I've got to make decisions. But at the moment with the team, the way they're playing, there's not too many tough decisions to make, in my opinion. I don't think there needs to be.
"That doesn't need to be too many changes. We're doing great with the boys who are starting, you know. So hopefully we don't get any injuries and hopefully we can rotate the squad round when it comes relevant to do so in terms of Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, which in October is a little bit more like that. So that's maybe when I do rotate it.”