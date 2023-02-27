Manchester United are on their way to Lewes … in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals

Lewes are to welcome Manchester United to The Dripping Pan in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The plum tie for the Rooks comes after they thrashed Cardiff City 6-1 at the Pan on Sunday to reach the last eight for the first time in their history.

United are the current Women's Super League leaders while Lewes are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

In other games, holders Chelsea face Reading while three-times winners Manchester City, who are second in the WSL, are away to Aston Villa. Birmingham City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other last-eight fixture.

The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of March 18 and 19.

Lewes expressed their delight at the draw – and said ticket details would be announced in due course. They added: “Our website is currently experiencing a lot of traffic - apologies if you are having any issues accessing!”

Lewes are seventh in the Women's Championship, having had an up and down season.

The Dripping Pan seems almost certain to welcome a 2,300-plus sellout crowd for the match.

Lewes players celebrate the vicotry over Cardiff at the Dripping Pan - now Manchester United Women are set to visit | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes Women earned £20,000 for winning their fifth round tie – and there's £25,000 in the pot for quarter-final winners.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Reading v Chelsea

Lewes players at the end of the fifth round win over Cardiff | Picture: James Boyes

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Lewes v Manchester United