Manchester United are on their way to Lewes … in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals

The plum tie for the Rooks comes after they thrashed Cardiff City 6-1 at the Pan on Sunday to reach the last eight for the first time in their history.
United are the current Women's Super League leaders while Lewes are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.
In other games, holders Chelsea face Reading while three-times winners Manchester City, who are second in the WSL, are away to Aston Villa. Birmingham City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other last-eight fixture.
The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of March 18 and 19.
Lewes expressed their delight at the draw – and said ticket details would be announced in due course. They added: “Our website is currently experiencing a lot of traffic - apologies if you are having any issues accessing!”
Lewes are seventh in the Women's Championship, having had an up and down season.
The Dripping Pan seems almost certain to welcome a 2,300-plus sellout crowd for the match.
Lewes Women earned £20,000 for winning their fifth round tie – and there's £25,000 in the pot for quarter-final winners.
The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 14.
Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw
Reading v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Lewes v Manchester United
Birmingham City v Brighton