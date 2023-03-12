Some star names are set to feature in a match between legends of Manchester United and Worthing later this month.

Tickets have sold out for the much-anticipated charity game, with more than 3,000 people expected to watch the action at Worthing’s Woodside Road on Sunday, March 26.

Wes Brown, David May, Lee Martin and Keith Gillespie were the first Manchester United players confirmed to be playing, before the full teams were revealed by Worthing Football Club on its website on Friday (March 10).

“We can now confirm the Man Utd squad will also include Nick Culkin, Russell Beardsmore, Ben Thornley, Danny Simpson, Chris Casper, Danny Webber and Luke Chadwick,” a statement read.

“Additionally there will be guest appearances from former Sunderland and England full back Michael Gray, former Aston Villa and England midfielder Lee Hendrie and Wes Morgan, a Premier League title winning captain with Leicester City.

Worthing Legends, meanwhile, will be spearheaded by the management team of Keith Rowley, Sammy Donnelly and Mick Fogden.

The club added: “There will be lots of familiar faces on show, particularly for those that followed the club in the 90s/early 2000s, none more so than all time record appearance holder Mark Knee, who made 462 appearances for the club between 1998-2014.

“Former teammates of Knee, midfielder pair Paul Kennett and Mark Burt who have over 700 appearances for the club between them will also be involved. In attack, a fan favourite and cult hero Ben Carrington has also agreed to fly over from his home in the US to make an appearance.”

Wes Brown won every domestic competition during his 15 years at Manchester United, including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and two UEFA Champions League wins. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The club said some VIP tickets still available for purchase.

All proceeds from the game will be going to Deafkidz International – a small Brighton-based charity, dedicated to the safeguarding and protection of deaf children and young people worldwide.

Here is the Worthing Legends squad in full: Phil Bonetti (GK); Duncan Green (GK); Alan Mansfield (GK); Steve Allen; Matt Axell; Darren Budd; Mark Burt; Ben Carrington; Rene Duchossoy; Gary Elphick; Stuart Evans; Simon Funnell; Gavin Jones; Paul Kennett; Mark Knee; Paul O’Sullivan; Daren Pearce; Darren Robson; Stuart Tuck; Graham Waller; Wayne Wren; Gary Young.

The club said all players listed have committed to playing ‘as of the time of publishing’ on Friday, adding: “The club takes no responsibility for any withdrawals due to injury.”

