Manchester United tickets: Lewes rule on who can buy first for big FA Cup tie

Lewes FC have outlined who will get priority when they are selling tickets for their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United at The Dripping Pan.

Women’s Super League leaders United will be in town on the weekend of March 18/19 and the game seems sure to be a 2,300-plus sell-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Women on their way to victory over Cardiff - to set up a quarter-final clash with Manchester United | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes have issued an update for supporters who were so anxious for news they almost crashed the club website after the draw was made on Monday night. They’ve even got words of advice for dog owners who like to take their pets to matches at the Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes said on their website: “We are finalising a date and kick-off time for our Vitality Women’s FA Cup Quarter-Final tie with Manchester United. Once these details are finalised we will go live with our ticket information.

“We will operate on a phased priority window which will be as follows: Phase 1: Owners Priority; Phase 2: Women’s and Super Season Ticket Holders/Community teams Priority; Phase 3: Priority window for those who registered interest; Phase 4: General Sale.

"We will announce the dates of each phased priority window before tickets go live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fifteen per cent of the ticket allocation will be provided to Manchester United supporters. This game will sell-out and there isn’t expected to be any tickets available on the day.