Mansfield Town v Crawley Town preview: Can Reds continue impressive form at the Stags?

Next up for The Reds is a trip to a Mansfield side in a bit of a sticky patch but still going for promotion.

The Stags have suffered three defeats in their last four games and have dropped outside the play-offs on goal difference.

With four games remaining Nigel Clough’s side need to get their form back on track if they are to make the play-offs.

Reds celebrate Isaac Hutchinson's winner against Walsall. Picture by Cory Pickford

Facing up against a Crawley side with five wins in their last six games is probably not what Mansfield would have hoped for but The Stags did start an impressive run at The People’s Pension Stadium earlier this season.

A 1-0 win in West Sussex was the start of 13 unbeaten league games for Mansfield in a period that saw them fly up the table.

That’s the run that ultimately has them in the position of fighting for the play-offs and they need to find that kind of form again to keep their push for promotion on.

But John Yems’ side have been causing many teams problems recently and are finding ways to win even if they aren’t at their best.

The 1-0 win over Walsall demonstrated this perfectly as The Reds didn’t play at their best but managed to grab a win through Isaac Hutchinson’s goal.

However, in South Wales on Good Friday Crawley were excellent and thoroughly deserved their 2-1 win over Newport.

John Yems’ side shower the quality they had in that game, especially in the first half.

If they play like that Crawley will cause every team in the league problems and although they’ll be in for a tough game they certainly have a good chance at Mansfield.

While The Reds will remain in 12th no matter what the result is Mansfield can end the day anywhere between 6th and 10th and it could prove to be a hugely important game in their season.