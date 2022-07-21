Speaking to Sky Sports News, the former Liverpool centre-back said that the Premier League champions have lacked an ‘outstanding’ left-back since manager Pep Guardiola took over in 2016.

Carragher said: "I think Man City have always - really since Pep's been there - lacked a real outstanding left-back. It was always the position where they've had sort of different players at different times.

"You're never quite sure who plays there every week, where you know it's Kyle Walker playing right-back. [Joao] Cancelo's gone in there and been as good as anyone really but I'm sure Pep would like a left-footer there.”

Manchester City have been linked with Cucurella throughout the summer – having their initial £30 million bid rejected by the Seagulls this morning (July 21).

The Citizens, want to sign a left-back after agreeing to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, but Brighton have set an asking price of £50m for Cucurella.

According to the Guardian, Cucurella is understood to be interested in joining the champions and there is a feeling that the deal will go through.

However City hope to pay less than £50m and there is a chance that they could walk away if Brighton hold firm on their valuation.

Carragher said that the 23-year-old Spanish defender looks like a ‘classy player’ and thinks he would be worth the £50 million price tag.

Carragher said: "Zinchenko's moved onto Arsenal so when you ask 'is he worth it,' Man City normally spend £40-50m on full-backs. They've done that notoriously since Pep came and like any transfer and what you pay - if you play well you think he's worth it.

"He looks a classy operator when you see him in a Brighton shirt. He plays a similar type of football to Manchester City in possession, so I'm sure he'll be a good signing.

"It's something that Man City possibly need now with Zinchenko moving on and having a bit more competition for Cancelo, who can then provide competition on the other side for Walker."

Albion acquired Cucurella from Getafe last summer for a reported £15.4m – he has since gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.