Meet the Crawley Town striker keeping pace with Kylian Mbappé's goalscoring exploits in 2024

A Crawley Town striker is going toe-to-toe with France and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé’s goalscoring exploits in 2024.

Danilo Orsi grabbed his fourth goal of the year in the Reds’ thrilling 4-2 win at Bradford City on Saturday.

His double at Valley Parade was the 27-year-old’s second brace in as many games. The ex-Grimsby Town man grabbed a pair of goals in the 3-1 victory over Swindon Town on New Year’s Day.

Orsi’s rich vein of form has seen him match 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Mbappé’s goalscoring record in 2024.

Like Orsi, Mbappé also has four goals in two games this year. The 25-year-old netted in PSG’s 2-0 win over Toulouse in the Trophée des Champions on Wednesday [January 3], before plundering a hat-trick in the French champions’ 9-0 demolition of Revel in the Coupe de France yesterday evening [January 8].

Both players will be looking to extend their goalscoring runs this week. Orsi and Crawley visit Peterborough United in the third round of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Wednesday evening. The Reds then entertain Salford City in League Two this Saturday.