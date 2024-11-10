Millwall keeper praises Crawley Town teammates after a 'good point' against Huddersfield Town

Connal Trueman insisted it was a ‘good point’ against Huddersfield Town as both sides play out an entertaining 2-2 draw with three goals occurring in the space of 10 minutes.

Russian Hepburn-Murphy gave the hosts the lead on the verge of half-time with a sublime strike that hammered into the far corner.

After a battling opening 15 minutes of the second half, Huddersfield managed to equalise when Rhys Healey tucked his header past Trueman and into the back of the net from a corner.

Five minutes later, Max Anderson gave Crawley the lead once again when he finished off a well-worked move but the Terriers immediately replied through Herbie Kane with a smart left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Crawley Town's emergency loanee Connal Trueman | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The visitors looked the more likely to find a late winner but Reds held firm and the game ended all square with both sides taking a point each.

Speaking on the performance, Trueman, who has returned on an emergency loan from Millwall, said: “it was a great point, first and foremost, they’re obviously a top side, and they're going to be expected to be right up there come the end of the season.

“It's definitely a good point,” he said. “I feel the game toed and froed, they had their periods and we had our periods, and the draw is probably a fair result at the end of the day. Towards the end, we had our backs to the wall and I thought the lads were excellent at putting bodies on the line, headers, tackles, you know, doing everything we could to observe the point.”

After Huddersfield equalised the first time around, Anderson soon put Reds back ahead with a brilliant finish but then conceded almost immediately and Trueman mentioned the full time thoughts of his teammates.

He said: “There's probably mixed feelings in there.When you do go two-one up, you back yourselves to be able to see the game out. Obviously, we conceded pretty much straight away, which is disappointing. So like I said, there's mixed feelings but it's a good point.”

The goalkeeper was definitely not short on the action as he was forced into multiple good saves to deny Hudersfield and in particular produced an incredible point-blank save to deny Ben Wiles from close range.

Trueman spoke highly of his performance and was happy to contribute to a positive result.

“It was something that we knew that we were going to have to deal with was balls into the box. They were a big, strong, physical side, and that was,a threat that they carried throughout the game.

“ So I knew it was going to be a case of trying to help out when I could making good decisions, not forcing it. There was a couple of good crosses in there, dealing with balls into the box, a couple of good saves. I was just pleased that I was able to contribute to a positive result in the end.”

Reds also have two huge away games against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL trophy and their league game against Bristol Rovers next weekend.

Trueman spoke about the importance of momentum for the fixtures ahead. He said: “ I think momentum is huge in football.We see it all the time. Teams go on runs both positive and negative. So when you're on a positive run then you have to make that last.

“You have to drag it out as long as possible. You have to, exploit purple patches and take as many points and as many victories as you can. So as the gaffer says, I'm sure we'll be attacking Tuesday night, and then we'll attack Saturday as well.”