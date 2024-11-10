Millwall keeper talks about his 'weird situation' at Crawley Town but return was a 'no-brainer'

It has been a weird season so far for Connal Trueman who returned to Crawley Town earlier in the week for his second seven day loan spell.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millwall stopper has played four games in Red this season and has been a name on the lips of Crawley fans every time he has played. After the game against Huddersfield, Trueman was asked about his feelings on returning to the club and how welcomed he feels by the fans.

He said: “it was a no brainer for me. I really enjoyed coming last time. Obviously, we didn't have the results that we would have liked and we conceded too many goals. I wanted to come back and sort of put that right. That didn't sit right with me, leaving it like that. So I was glad I got the opportunity to come back and and go at it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we've got the clean sheet the other night and a better performance and result today. I'm buzzing to be back. It's a really good changing room and a great set of lads there, but it's as difficult as it is for me as it is for them, to have someone that they don't know just all of a sudden come in and play, and they've welcomed me in really well.”

Millwall keeper Connal Trueman returned to Crawley on an emergency loan deal | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The goalkeeper has also appealed to the fans who have been singing his name throughout games.

“I’ve heard the Trueman shouts, and it has made me smile a little bit,” he said. “It gives me a bit of a buzz and they've been really good with me. It's a weird situation for everyone when I, come in last minute and get chucked in, and they've been great. They've talked to me, and I've really appreciated the support.”

Trueman has also managed to get some tips of Crawley boss Rob Elliot who was a former goalkeeper for Newcastle. He said: “First and foremost he is just a really good guy, he helped me settle, made me feel welcome straight away, and made me feel wanted so I really appreciate that. He was a goalkeeper at the top level so I'm trying to pick his brain as much as possible and get hints and tips all along the way, and then hopefully get to make myself better as much as I can.”