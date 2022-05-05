Mission complete! Now Chichester City can plan for future

Chichester City in RUR Cup action against Littlehampton Town / Picture: Neil Holmes

After two Covid-ruined campaigns, 2021-22 was the first full term at Isthmian south-east level for City. And they passed the test with flying colours.

Miles Rutherford’s team finished 11th in what was an up-and-down campaign for results.

They started badly, improved to the point where a play-off push looked possible, then were hit by injuries and suspensions at the back end.

Now Rutherford, assistant boss Graeme Gee and coaches Potter and Darin Killpartrick can start to plot how a strengthened squad can be a force to be reckoned with in the 2022-23 season.

Potter said: “We’re pleased to finally complete a full season at this level and we’ve shown we can compete. We sustained good form at times but also showed inconsistency. At times issues like player availability and suspensions cost us. It would be nice to have a squad next season that is that little bit bigger in terms of players who can come in and do a good job.

“We’re looking to sign a few in the summer – we want to add a bit more steel – and we need to keep developing the young lads too.

“Our under-18s and under-23s are really strong and it’s about integrating the best players from those groups into the first-team picture.”

Potter said early indications were that most of the present squad were happy to stay at Oaklands Park for another crack at glory next season.

One of City’s strengths in recent seasons – going back to when they won promotion from the SCFL in 2019 then reached the second round of the 19-20 FA Cup – has been the stability in a squad who have become a tight-knit bunch.

And Potter said cup success was another factor high on their list of priorities.