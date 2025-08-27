Chris Agutter admitted Worthing have been ‘more miss than hit’ in recent games – but is confident they have the ingredients for a successful season.

The past week has brought 1-0 defeats at Farnborough and Chippenham, broken up by a 0-0 draw at home to Enfield, and it’s left them off the pace in the early National South table.

But Agutter pointed out it took the team until November/December last season to find their best rhythm and he is convinced better results lie ahead.

He is heartened by their defensive work but admits, with numerous new faces in the squad, he has yet to find the best shape and personnel for their attacking play.

Another big test comes on Saturday when they host Maidstone, who knocked them out of the play-offs last May. Then Salisbury visit on Tuersday night.

Agutter said: “We could have walked away from the week with nine points but we’ve walked away with one. It’s a very similar start to last season, except we’ve not been smashed 5-0 as we were then!

"We’ve had goals disallowed that should have stood that would have brought very different outcomes, and defensively we’ve been very good – apart from in the game we won, at Horsham, ironically.

"But we need to be quicker getting forward, we need more runners, we need to be more ruthless when chances come.

"I haven’t a clue what our best team is yet and certainly so far we’ve been more miss than hit. It’s not just individuals – it’s a combination of things that mean we’ve not been our fluent best.”

Agutter was surprised the team were booed off at the end of Saturday’s stalemate with Enfield and assured fans everyone was trying their best for the club.

He said it was possible the squad was a shade too big and trimming his selection options might help them settle into form.

Stalwart defender Aarran Racine returned for the Enfield game but felt a slight reaction in his knee so will need to be monitored. But otherwise Agutter said everyone was fit.

