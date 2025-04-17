Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crucial, climactic, compelling: an epic National South season approaches the final run-in – and Eastbourne Borough are in touching distance of the finishing tape.

Tomorrow (Good Friday) Priory Lane’s biggest crowd for fifteen years will witness Borough’s most important game over that same period. Good friends and fierce rivals – yes, there is no contradiction – Worthing Football Club go head to head in search of a crucial, and possibly season-defining, victory.

The ReachTV stadium is already sold out, with some 3,200 spectators expected, and the message is: arrive early, get settled in the April sunshine, and enjoy the action. Just twice in Borough’s history, the three-thousand hurdle has been passed. An epic televised FA Cup tie with Oxford United in 2005 drew 3,660 spectators, and over 3,100 witnessed the 2010 visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Will there be Borough celebrations at Priory Lane on Good Friday? Picture by Lydia Redman

Revised safety assessments have reduced the ground capacity slightly, and the match with Worthing will feel quite a tight fit. But if the game itself lives up to its billing, nobody will be complaining. Two teams in great form, a realistic title chance for the victors, and the quest for the most favourable play-off place also at stake.

Adam Murray plots the Sports' next move | Picture: Nick Redman

The Rebels will arrive with their confidence high. Chris Agutter’s team have shaken off a couple of surprise March defeats to lower opposition, and they are bang in goal-scoring form. Striker Danny Cashman always catches the eye, but Worthing have other goal threats – and they also have extremely recent play-off pedigree, having lost last season’s final to a dramatic last-minute goal by Braintree Town.

The Sports, though, are actually the form team of National South. A combination of tight, gritty away victories and free-scoring performances at home has given Adam Murray’s side an impressive launch pad for this final assault.

Get Borough-Worthing updates on the day on this website.

But the Borough manager will need to steer his side through an unexpected personnel crisis. Two players – Moussa Diarra and Courtney Clarke – are suspended after their on-field altercation at the end of Eastbourne’s last home game, against Weymouth. And Murray will be checking on the fitness of at least two other players after a bruising afternoon at St Albans City, last time out.

Murray remains upbeat. “To be where we are now, from where we were twelve months ago, the journey has been incredible.

“To be fair, what Worthing have achieved over the last three or four seasons has been amazing, but after their previous near misses in the last two seasons, I think the pressure is on them to achieve promotion.

“I could lie to my players and tell them this is just another game – but there is no way to dress this one up! What I can truthfully tell them is that, whatever happens, we have had a great season. The club is still in a building phase – and if we can make an early jump in that process, great. But whatever happens, we have made huge progress as a team and as individuals, and I am brimming with pride for them.”

And will Friday’s encounter be a cagey affair, or another of Borough’s football with the handbrake off? “I think we’ll be on the front foot, partly because we have a whole clutch of young quick players who are best playing that way – and partly because injuries and suspensions mean that we’ve got no defenders!”

The Gaffer is slightly over-stating that last issue, but the Good Friday team-sheet will probably show a little bit of improvisation. The result? Well, a draw would not destroy the title ambitions of either club, but this encounter will surely not finish goalless!

Supporters without one of those 3,200 precious tickets can watch the game live via the National League’s televised pay-per-game service DAZN – accompanied by full live commentary on BBC Radio Sussex. Yes, it could go either way – but either way, it won’t be dull!