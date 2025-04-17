Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing FC are relishing the biggest non-league match Sussex has seen in many years – and say their approach at Eastbourne Borough will be: Attack is the best form of defence.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title and promotion hunters meet at a packed Priory Lane tomorrow with so much riding on the Sussex derby for both clubs.

With three games of the National South season to go, Worthing are second on 83 points – behind leaders Truro only on goal difference – with Borough lurking one place and two points behind the Rebels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The champions go up automatically while those finishing second and third go straight into home semi-final play-offs.

Worthing on their way to putting four past Chippenham last weekend | Picture: Kyle Hemsle

Worthing are in good shape for the trip to Borough – where Agutter was a player and assistant manager. The Rebels beat Chippenham 4-1 at Woodside Road last Saturday thanks to doubles by Temi Babalola and Mo Faal. See pictures from the Chippenham win by Kyle Hemsley here.

Agutter said: “We’re relishing it. It’s the sort of big game that, if you’re taking part in, you know you’ve had a good season.

"It’ll be one of our hardest games of the season but I’m not stressed about the fact they’ve not lost at home for more than a year. Maidstone and Boreham Wood had very good home records and we won at both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be going there to win. We will want to dominate the ball and our approach to this game is no different to any other game.”

Borough have the division’s top scorer in George Alexander, who has scored 24, including four hat-tricks.

But Agutter said: “Our view is that attack is the best form of defence.”

Veteran Aarran Racine is pushing for a start in defence after coming on against Chippenham and Agutter has a full squad from which to select.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the manager said Ruben Carvalho’s contract had been cancelled after he appeared in the new Ballers League.

The huge games keep coming for Worthing – Monday brings fellow challengers Dorking to Woodside Road.

"That’s obviously another game to look forward to. We need to win every game and see if that’s enough for us to win the title. It’s an exciting run-in and something everyone should enjoy.”