Worthing FC head to Eastbourne Borough with boss insisting: Attack is best form of defence

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Apr 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Worthing FC are relishing the biggest non-league match Sussex has seen in many years – and say their approach at Eastbourne Borough will be: Attack is the best form of defence.

The title and promotion hunters meet at a packed Priory Lane tomorrow with so much riding on the Sussex derby for both clubs.

With three games of the National South season to go, Worthing are second on 83 points – behind leaders Truro only on goal difference – with Borough lurking one place and two points behind the Rebels.

The champions go up automatically while those finishing second and third go straight into home semi-final play-offs.

Worthing on their way to putting four past Chippenham last weekend | Picture: Kyle HemsleWorthing on their way to putting four past Chippenham last weekend | Picture: Kyle Hemsle
Worthing are in good shape for the trip to Borough – where Agutter was a player and assistant manager. The Rebels beat Chippenham 4-1 at Woodside Road last Saturday thanks to doubles by Temi Babalola and Mo Faal. See pictures from the Chippenham win by Kyle Hemsley here.

Agutter said: “We’re relishing it. It’s the sort of big game that, if you’re taking part in, you know you’ve had a good season.

"It’ll be one of our hardest games of the season but I’m not stressed about the fact they’ve not lost at home for more than a year. Maidstone and Boreham Wood had very good home records and we won at both.

Borough v Worthing – how the rivals measure up.

"We’ll be going there to win. We will want to dominate the ball and our approach to this game is no different to any other game.”

Borough have the division’s top scorer in George Alexander, who has scored 24, including four hat-tricks.

But Agutter said: “Our view is that attack is the best form of defence.”

Veteran Aarran Racine is pushing for a start in defence after coming on against Chippenham and Agutter has a full squad from which to select.

But the manager said Ruben Carvalho’s contract had been cancelled after he appeared in the new Ballers League.

The huge games keep coming for Worthing – Monday brings fellow challengers Dorking to Woodside Road.

"That’s obviously another game to look forward to. We need to win every game and see if that’s enough for us to win the title. It’s an exciting run-in and something everyone should enjoy.”

