National League fixtures: Eastbourne Borough and Worthing discover itinerary

Eastbourne Borough’s new season will pick up where the last one ended – with an away trip to Oxford City on Saturday, August 6.

And Worthing, in their first season at step two following their Isthmian premier title win last term, will start at home to Dover.

This season’s National South programme is busier by six matches, because the division has increased to 24 clubs. New arrivals in National South are Dover Athletic and Weymouth – both relegated from the National League – and promoted clubs Worthing, Cheshunt, Taunton Town and Farnborough.

Nine months of action conclude on April 29 – though not for those who make the play-offs.

After Borough's opener at Oxford, seven days later on Saturday, August 13, Borough will step out for their first home fixture when they welcome Bath City to Priory Lane – followed swiftly by the visit of Ebbsfleet United on Tuesday 16. Those two dates bring Worthing's first two away trips, to Welling and Weymouth.

And the six fixtures in a packed first month are completed with games against Hungerford away, Dulwich Hamlet at home – and on August Bank Holiday, an intriguing short trip along the coast to Adam Hinshelwood’s freshly-promoted Worthing - with the Rebels making the return trip to Eastbourne on January 14

The increased numbers meant Tuesday night football is back with a bang. There are nine midweek fixtures scheduled for Borough – almost all against relatively near neighbours such as Welling United, Tonbridge Angels and Hampton and Richmond Borough.

The longest of Borough’s long hauls is done and dusted by Saturday 10 September, when Bloor’s boys must trundle 208 miles to Somerset to face newcomers Taunton Town. One week later, on 17 September, the Sports will enter the FA Cup at the 2nd Qualifying Round stage. FA Trophy action begins for Borough on 19 November.

At Worthing, bosses are delighted to be starting their new adventure in front of their large home support, where last year’s Isthmian League title-winning run had its foundations. They follow the opener at home to Dover with two away trips – to Welling on Saturday 13 and Weymouth, another side to have come down from the premier, on Tuesday 16.

Chippenham and Eastbourne Borough visit Woodside before the month is out – the latter for a bank holiday Monday Sussex derby on August 29.

Christmas and the New Year brings a double header against Hampton & Richmond – at home on Boxing Day and away on January 1.

April brings the regular league season to an end with six matches – Concord, Braintree and Hemel Hempstead at home (the Hemel game being the final fixture) and Farnborough, Cheshunt and Taunton away.

As usually seems to be the case with Worthing, there’s plenty of Tuesday night road trips ahead. They travel for midweek action to Concord in September, Dulwich in October and Ebbsfleet in March.